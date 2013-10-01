We are a married couple of 63 and 66 years, and have long wanted this trip to see Norway from the coastal side. It was a wonderful experience.
Norway showed its high mountains and deep fjords from its best side.
On the ship which is not very big, we got beautiful food from Norwegian local ingredients and good service, and good information about the places we passed. No stressful ...
When you say the word "cruise," one typically thinks of a BIG cruise ship that holds anywhere from 2000 to 6000 guests and features Broadway style entertainment and lavish midnight buffets.
But Hurtigruten truly walks away from this kind of mainstream cruising concept and provides a different kind of cruise experience that sails up and down the coast of Norway. I knew this was a different kind of ...