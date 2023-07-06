  • Write a Review
Polarlys Review

62 reviews
See all photos

One of six of Hurtigruten's "Contemporary Ships" (along with Nordnorge, Nordkapp, Nordlys, Richard With and Kong Harald), Polarlys sails voyages that explore Norway's coastal communities and stunning fjords.

Polarlys is a sibling to Nordnorge; check out that review here.

About

Passengers: 482
Launched: 1996
Shore Excursions: 33

Sails To

British Isles & Western Europe

Sails From

Bergen

More about Hurtigruten Polarlys

Where does Hurtigruten Polarlys sail from?

Hurtigruten Polarlys departs from Bergen

Where does Hurtigruten Polarlys sail to?

Hurtigruten Polarlys cruises to Tromso, Trondheim, Molde, Alesund, Bergen, and Geiranger

How much does it cost to go on Hurtigruten Polarlys?

Cruises on Hurtigruten Polarlys start from $977 per person.
Hurtigruten Polarlys Cruiser Reviews

The whole experience blew my mind!

The Polarlys was a lovely ship, stylish and comfortable, it exceeded my expectations. This is NOT your average ferry.Read More
ADB123

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

Northern Lights with Food delights

Well done Polarlys teamRead More
Bolton Wanderer

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Wundervolles Erlebnis

The team on the MS Polarlys really deserves a lot of praise! I am amazed by the high standard.Read More
Totti2002

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

Lovely non cruise cruise

No stop is longer than 3 hours most a lot less so little chance of exploring any of it to any depth but enough to get a good overview for further exploration .Trips at this time of year have the advantage of witnessing the Northern lights which we had on our bucket list of things we must do and we’re lucky enough to see gloriously.Read More
fribbkj

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

