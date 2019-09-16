  • Newsletter
Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) to Asia River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
75 reviews

1-10 of 75 Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) to Asia River Cruise Reviews

Excellent cruise

Review for Viking Saigon to Asia River

User Avatar
RCPCruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third Viking cruise. It did not disappoint. All the guides were excellent. The food on the ship was equal to any five star restaurant. The excursions were interesting, fun, and extremely well orchestrated. (And all but one was included with our booking. ) The excursions were similar to other Viking cruises - a mix of main tourist destinations at each city. A bonus was tuk tuk ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Mekong River with Scenic Spirit

Review for Scenic Spirit to Asia River

User Avatar
Andrejs
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been with Scenic on numerous tours throughout the world. Scenic have always looked after us fabulously, everything is all inclusive, well catered, the best accommodation, and great guides. At the time of booking, the Scenic Eclipse had been held up with construction so we decided on this River Cruise (our first) in lieu of that. Our main goal was the Angkor Wat temple complexes. This ...
Sail Date: February 2020

11 Feb 20 to 18 Feb 20

Review for Scenic Spirit to Asia River

User Avatar
graeme fitzsimmons
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The tour of Ho Chi Minh was an educational enlightment and covered the atmosphere and energy of the city Boarding and leaving the ship on completion of the tour was effortless and very easy The ship and cabin was faultless and an integral part of the tour and well being associated with complete trip. Dining entertaining and services were an integral part of the atmosphere to the point ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Interesting and memorable. Needs significant improvements. Awful customer service

Review for Avalon Siem Reap to Asia River

User Avatar
igf
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Overall good cruise with somewhat interesting itinerary on a relatively comfortable ship and a good crew. We saw what we came to see - how real people of the 2 countries live, many historic sites. Clearly Seam Riep and Angkor Wat are the highlights of the tour. Rooms are well designed and a bathroom is good size and well functioned. Great hotels selection. However, I want to concentrate my ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

a superb cruise !

Review for Emerald Harmony to Asia River

User Avatar
Lesjan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise as we liked the look of Emerald Cruises, and the new Harmony ship, when investigating possible intineraries for a trip to Vietnam and Cambodia. The whole trip met and in many ways exceeded our expectations. A beautiful immaculate ship, big enough to be well equipped and spacious and not too crowded and impersonal. Plenty of space to chill out and relax. Very stable and quiet ...
Sail Date: November 2019

First river cruise, first time booking through Scenic - very impressed.

Review for Scenic Spirit to Asia River

User Avatar
JackMark
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We booked the Scenic Luxury Mekong and Temple Discovery Cruise, which started with a flight from the UK to Vietnam, a night at The Intercontinental Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City and a few hours to explore Saigon (HCMC) before meeting the rest of the group, a set lunch at a typical Vietnamese restaurant in the city and then a couple of hours coach journey (including a comfort stop) to the embarkation ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Best vacation ever! Scenic Spirit from Ho Chi Mihn City to Siem Reap

Review for Scenic Spirit to Asia River

User Avatar
ljb8689
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Best vacation ever! We’ve been on close to 30 international vacations of various types, and this one was indeed exceptional. We booked our Scenic vacation Treasures of the Mekong for Oct. 20 – Nov. 1, 2019. We began in Ho Chi Minh City and finished in Siem Reap – which was lovely ending it all with the fabulous Angkor Watt. Although it was considered at the end of monsoon season, our weather ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Our cruise on the Mekong River Saigon to Siem Reap

Review for Jayavarman to Asia River

User Avatar
RichardLois
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were really impressed by the staff and the vessel from the moment we boarded the Jayavarman.All facilities on board were excellent. Our cabin was well serviced with clean linen at all times and little surprises on the bed at the end of each day. The dining experince was over and above what we had expected. Our table was excellently serviced by the delightful Moni and others. We would certainly ...
Sail Date: October 2019

The Trip of a Lifetime!

Review for AmaDara to Asia River

User Avatar
Buffyr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see a part of the world that was completely new to us and we had never been to Asia. Previous reviews and my desire to visit where my brother served during the Vietnam War led us to choose the Charms of the Mekong on the AmaDara. We did the complete program with pre-cruise in Saigon and post-cruise in Siem Reap, Hanoi and HaLong Bay. It was first class all the way. I loved that ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Buffyr, Thank you fo much for your lovely, thoughtful review of your Mekong cruise on our AmaDara. We want to start by saying your review truly brought a smile to our face. We were...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Amazing Amadara

Review for AmaDara to Asia River

User Avatar
greenfinch
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have just returned from a holiday of a life time thanks to AmaWaterways. We travelled on the AmaDara a beautiful ship. We sailed the Mekong through Vietnam and Cambodia, a most beautiful part of the world with such friendly people. This was our first river cruise so we were not sure what to expect, but we were made to feel special throughout. The welcome we had at Saigon airport when we ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear greenfinch, Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback, and welcome home! We are delighted to hear you had such a wonderful time on your first river cruise and that you truly...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

