Designed and crafted to safely navigate the Lower Mekong River in Viking style, Saigon will carry a maximum of 80 passengers between My Tho and Kampong Cham as part of the Magnificent Mekong 15-day cruise tour.

The ship will serve passengers seeking an inclusive river-based tour of Vietnam and Cambodia, immersing them in the culture of the region with included excursions in each port and multi-night stays in several locations, allowing adequate time to explore.

Though the ship is new as of 2022, Viking has been sailing this itinerary for more than a decade. Things past guests have enjoyed the most seem to be visiting small villages, excursions that include stops at schools, and the food -- always the food.

The atmosphere onboard is casual, with the standard of dress set by the day's activities. Comfortable clothing and shoes are appropriate

throughout the trip. And while some guests will dress for dinner, formal attire is never expected.

Dining

As on Viking's European longships, The Restaurant on Deck One is the main dining venue for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Chefs cater to the desire to experience local cuisine, but with options for everyone. A self-serve coffee station is located on Deck Two in the reception area.

Cabins

Saigon features 40 total staterooms in four categories, including two forward Explorer suites with wrap-around balconies furnished with patio chairs and sunbeds. The suites are 735 square feet. All other staterooms are a generous 305 square feet. Twelve veranda staterooms have both a French balcony with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and a smaller step-out balcony. All remaining staterooms (26) have French balconies.

Like all Viking staterooms, rooms on Saigon feature ample storage, bedside tables with electrical outlets and device charging ports, as well as bathrooms with anti-fog mirrors and glass-enclosed showers. All staterooms have a small refrigerator, safe, and individual climate control. Saigon staterooms also have flat-panel televisions offering English-language programming.

Top Deck Attractions

Deck Three serves as a hub of shipboard activities, though half of this deck is taken up by veranda staterooms and the Explorer suites. The rear half features a spa and gym, along with an al fresco bar and a rear-facing infinity pool with plenty of seating for enjoying the river views.

Entertainment

Besides the top deck activities, the Lounge on Deck Two serves as a gathering spot for discussing the day's adventures and often a continuation of cultural entertainment as performers and guest lecturers join guests onboard the ship. As on any Viking ship, expect edu-tainment in the form of expert speakers and books in the library (also on Deck Two) to help guests fully experience the region. Among the included excursions, guests can enjoy an evening of entertainment at a Cambodian circus performance and dinner show.

Itineraries

The 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary includes a flight to or from Hanoi for the end or beginning of the cruise tour. Overnights stays include Hanoi, Siem Reap, Kampong Cham, Phnom Penn, and Ho Chi Minh City.