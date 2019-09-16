This was our third Viking cruise. It did not disappoint.
All the guides were excellent. The food on the ship was equal to any five star restaurant. The excursions were interesting, fun, and extremely well orchestrated. (And all but one was included with our booking. )
The excursions were similar to other Viking cruises - a mix of main tourist destinations at each city. A bonus was tuk tuk ...
We have been with Scenic on numerous tours throughout the world. Scenic have always looked after us fabulously, everything is all inclusive, well catered, the best accommodation, and great guides. At the time of booking, the Scenic Eclipse had been held up with construction so we decided on this River Cruise (our first) in lieu of that. Our main goal was the Angkor Wat temple complexes.
This ...
The tour of Ho Chi Minh was an educational enlightment and covered the atmosphere and energy of the city
Boarding and leaving the ship on completion of the tour was effortless and very easy
The ship and cabin was faultless and an integral part of the tour and well being associated with complete trip. Dining entertaining and services were an integral part of the atmosphere to the point ...
Overall good cruise with somewhat interesting itinerary on a relatively comfortable ship and a good crew. We saw what we came to see - how real people of the 2 countries live, many historic sites. Clearly Seam Riep and Angkor Wat are the highlights of the tour. Rooms are well designed and a bathroom is good size and well functioned. Great hotels selection.
However, I want to concentrate my ...
Chose this cruise as we liked the look of Emerald Cruises, and the new Harmony ship, when investigating possible intineraries for a trip to Vietnam and Cambodia.
The whole trip met and in many ways exceeded our expectations. A beautiful immaculate ship, big enough to be well equipped and spacious and not too crowded and impersonal. Plenty of space to chill out and relax. Very stable and quiet ...
We booked the Scenic Luxury Mekong and Temple Discovery Cruise, which started with a flight from the UK to Vietnam, a night at The Intercontinental Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City and a few hours to explore Saigon (HCMC) before meeting the rest of the group, a set lunch at a typical Vietnamese restaurant in the city and then a couple of hours coach journey (including a comfort stop) to the embarkation ...
Best vacation ever! We’ve been on close to 30 international vacations of various types, and this one was indeed exceptional.
We booked our Scenic vacation Treasures of the Mekong for Oct. 20 – Nov. 1, 2019. We began in Ho Chi Minh City and finished in Siem Reap – which was lovely ending it all with the fabulous Angkor Watt. Although it was considered at the end of monsoon season, our weather ...
We were really impressed by the staff and the vessel from the moment we boarded the Jayavarman.All facilities on board were excellent. Our cabin was well serviced with clean linen at all times and little surprises on the bed at the end of each day. The dining experince was over and above what we had expected. Our table was excellently serviced by the delightful Moni and others. We would certainly ...
We wanted to see a part of the world that was completely new to us and we had never been to Asia. Previous reviews and my desire to visit where my brother served during the Vietnam War led us to choose the Charms of the Mekong on the AmaDara. We did the complete program with pre-cruise in Saigon and post-cruise in Siem Reap, Hanoi and HaLong Bay. It was first class all the way.
I loved that ...
We have just returned from a holiday of a life time thanks to AmaWaterways. We travelled on the AmaDara a beautiful ship. We sailed the Mekong through Vietnam and Cambodia, a most beautiful part of the world with such friendly people. This was our first river cruise so we were not sure what to expect, but we were made to feel special throughout.
The welcome we had at Saigon airport when we ...