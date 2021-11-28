Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Royal Caribbean has been our go to cruise line for a long time. (We just turned Emerald). We were ready to get out on the ocean once again because we disconnect and really relax. It is a great vacation until illness hits. As we boarded on April 24, Sunday we were fine for that day as well as April 25. On the 26th we went up to Windjammer for late lunch and within an hour Tom started to get ...