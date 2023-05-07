  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Carnival May 2023 Cruises

Carnival May 2023 Cruises

We found you 59 cruises

Carnival Mardi Gras
Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips
Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Norfolk
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips
Carnival Ecstasy
Carnival Ecstasy

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,043 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips
Carnival Conquest
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,453 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,789 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,789 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,789 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,453 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

3 Night
Nassau CruiseDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

953 Reviews
Leaving:Mobile
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

4 Night
Freeport & NassauDetails

1,043 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  Fare Insight
  View All Deals
  Cruise Tips

