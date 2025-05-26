Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Victoria • Seattle

172 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
May 26, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,614 reviews
May 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Victoria • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
May 4, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,030 reviews
May 10, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Paihia • Auckland • Sydney

2,249 reviews
May 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,790 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier

2,787 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,614 reviews
May 27, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,030 reviews
May 24, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Chania • Istanbul • Mykonos • Athens • Santorini • Kotor • Corfu • Taormina +1 more

46 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • San Francisco • Victoria • Vancouver

1,790 reviews
May 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Seattle

1,790 reviews
May 13, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier +6 more

2,787 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Hubbard Glacier • Seward +7 more

1,614 reviews
May 6, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

