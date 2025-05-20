Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

23 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Lautoka • Ambrym Island • Pentecost Island • Champagne Bay • Nendo Island • Owaraha Island +14 more

63 reviews
May 20, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices
Silver Wind
Silver Wind
Silver Wind Cabins
Silver Wind
Silver Wind Dining
Silver Wind
Silver Wind Activity/Entertainment
Silver Wind
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

12 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Portsmouth • Sark Island • Isles of Scilly • Kinsale • Dingle • Inisheer • Aran Isles +11 more

198 reviews
May 19, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Marina Interior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Submarine (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
The Solarium aboard Crystal Endeavor (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour

10 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Farne Islands • Lindisfarne • Fair Isle • St. Kilda • Boreray Island Cruising +9 more

9 reviews
May 3, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Marina Interior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Submarine (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
The Solarium aboard Crystal Endeavor (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour

12 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Portsmouth • Isles of Scilly • Glenariff • The Skelligs • Dingle • Inisheer • Aran Isles +10 more

9 reviews
May 13, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

18 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Papa Stour, Shetland Islands • Foula, Shetland Islands • Shetland Islands +12 more

9 reviews
May 25, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

21 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Portsmouth • Sark Island • Tresco • Isles of Scilly • Kinsale • Dingle • Inisheer +22 more

198 reviews
May 19, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

14 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Lautoka • Fiji • Tuvalu • Wallis and Futuna • Western Samoa • Apia, Samoa • Tonga • Suva +1 more

63 reviews
May 6, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

9 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Dublin • Treshnish Isles • Shiant Islands, Scotland • Loch Ewe • Kirkwall +6 more

198 reviews
May 31, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival May 2025 Cruises

Carnival May 2025 Cruises

Celebrity May 2025 Cruises

Celebrity May 2025 Cruises

Crystal May 2025 Cruises

Crystal May 2025 Cruises

Cunard May 2025 Cruises

Cunard May 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2025 Cruises

Princess May 2025 Cruises

Princess May 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2025 Cruises

Costa May 2025 Cruises

Costa May 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2025 Cruises

Scenic River May 2025 Cruises

Scenic River May 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2025 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises May 2025 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises May 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection May 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection May 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys May 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys May 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.