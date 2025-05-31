Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean May 2025 Cruises

We found you 41 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Alaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait • Yakutat +2 more

1,581 reviews
May 31, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Messina • Corfu • Dubrovnik +2 more

2,063 reviews
May 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

249 reviews
May 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Messina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille +1 more

2,063 reviews
May 3, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far Eastern Horizons

Port: Hong Kong • East China Sea • Taipei • East China Sea • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Beppu +4 more

611 reviews
May 2, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

249 reviews
May 29, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

North Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Pacific Ocean • Bering Sea • Dutch Harbor +10 more

611 reviews
May 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

249 reviews
May 22, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone • Sicily • Naples • Rome

85 reviews
May 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Alaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Seward • Valdez • Yakutat • Icy Strait • Lynn Canal • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan +2 more

1,581 reviews
May 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Viking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk +3 more

May 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

249 reviews
May 8, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Atlantic Ocean • Barca d'Alva • Atlantic Ocean • Falmouth +6 more

85 reviews
May 19, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Viking Homelands

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg +4 more

May 18, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

443 reviews
May 26, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

