AmaWaterways May 2025 Cruises

We found you 54 cruises

14 Nights

Grand Seine & Bordeaux

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Le Havre • Rouen • Vernon • Paris • Libourne • Blaye • Cussac • Cadillac +1 more

59 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Swiss Alps & Rhine Castles

Port: Basel • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

77 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaPrima
AmaPrima

7 Nights

Best Of Holland & Belgium

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Hellevoetsluis • Ghent • Brussels • Antwerp • Dordrecht • Amsterdam

87 reviews
May 7, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Ama Siena Christening
AmaSiena
Ama Siena Christening
AmaSiena
Y M C A onboard Ama Siena ( Photo by Laura Bly)
AmaSiena
Masked waiter Ama Siena ( Photo by Laura Bly)
AmaSiena
Street at Night ( Photo by Laura Bly)
AmaSiena

7 Nights

Captivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

13 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand Danube Cruise

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Mohacs +6 more

17 reviews
May 19, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

77 reviews
May 19, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Captivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand Danube Cruise

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Mohacs +6 more

41 reviews
May 11, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Legendary Danube

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Vienna • Budapest

81 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

116 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Tulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

May 5, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Gems Of Southeast Europe

Port: Giurgiu • Ruse • Vidin • Cruising • Belgrade • Novi Sad • Mohacs • Budapest

17 reviews
May 5, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

11 Nights

Rhine & Moselle Fairytales

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Lahnstein • Cochem • Trier • Bernkastel-Kues • Rudesheim +4 more

77 reviews
May 1, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

