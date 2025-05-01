Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
We found you 54 cruises
14 Nights
Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Le Havre • Rouen • Vernon • Paris • Libourne • Blaye • Cussac • Cadillac • +1 more
7 Nights
Port: Basel • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam
7 Nights
Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Hellevoetsluis • Ghent • Brussels • Antwerp • Dordrecht • Amsterdam
7 Nights
Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel
14 Nights
Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Mohacs • +6 more
7 Nights
Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel
7 Nights
Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel
7 Nights
Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest
7 Nights
Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam
14 Nights
Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Mohacs • +6 more
7 Nights
Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Vienna • Budapest
7 Nights
Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam
7 Nights
Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam
7 Nights
Port: Giurgiu • Ruse • Vidin • Cruising • Belgrade • Novi Sad • Mohacs • Budapest
11 Nights
Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Lahnstein • Cochem • Trier • Bernkastel-Kues • Rudesheim • +4 more
