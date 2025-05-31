Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) May 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) May 2025 Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

13 Nights

Greenland Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Prince Christian Sound • Qaqortoq • Qassiarsuk • Narsaq • Ivittuut • Kvanefjord +2 more

26 reviews
May 31, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen
MS Spitsbergen Explorer Lounge (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Spitsbergen
Scenic Cruising in Heimaey, Iceland onboard MS Spitsbergen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Spitsbergen
MS Spitsbergen Expedition Suite (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen

8 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden +1 more

39 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen
MS Spitsbergen Explorer Lounge (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Spitsbergen
Scenic Cruising in Heimaey, Iceland onboard MS Spitsbergen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Spitsbergen
MS Spitsbergen Expedition Suite (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen

7 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Spitsbergen

39 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Akureyri • Husavik • Jan Mayen Island +6 more

76 reviews
May 26, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
13 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Akureyri • Husavik • Jan Mayen Island +6 more

76 reviews
May 26, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
7 Nights

Iceland Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Akureyri • Husavik • Bakkargerdi • Heimaey +1 more

26 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
13 Nights

Iceland Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Lysefjord • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord +5 more

26 reviews
May 4, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
6 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Lysefjord • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Reykjavik

26 reviews
May 4, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
13 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Misty Fjord • Wrangell • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Haines • Henry • Sitka • Icy Bay +2 more

86 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Misty Fjord • Wrangell • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Haines • Henry • Sitka • Icy Bay +2 more

86 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
10 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden +1 more

39 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
13 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Ayr • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Husavik • Jan Mayen Island • Ny Alesund +3 more

39 reviews
May 8, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Ayr • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Jan Mayen Island • Ny Alesund • Pyramiden +2 more

39 reviews
May 8, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
13 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • College Fjord • Icy Bay • Henry • Haines • Tracy Arm • Sitka • Petersburg +5 more

86 reviews
May 16, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • College Fjord • Icy Bay • Henry • Haines • Tracy Arm • Sitka • Petersburg +5 more

86 reviews
May 17, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
