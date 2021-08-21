"We chose this cruise mostly because we were interested in the state-of-the-art EDGE series. Despite salivating at the YouTube and Celebrity videos describing the ship ahead of time, the Apex met or exceeded every..."Read More
TJRouse
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
We chose this cruise mostly because we were interested in the state-of-the-art EDGE series. Despite salivating at the YouTube and Celebrity videos describing the ship ahead of time, the Apex met or exceeded every expectation.
Preparing for embarkation was a little tedious, entirely due to COVID, but paying attention to the emails and doing the work ahead of time made for a smooth overall ...