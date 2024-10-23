"The Eden is a three story venue that includes a top class specialty restaurant, a bar lounge and showroom featuring different themes each night, and an upper level viewing area where one can contemplate the issues of the day in the wake of the ship while sipping the cocktail of the day.The design of the Edge ships has no doubt taken cruising to a new level, but we still have a hankering for the more traditional cruise ship so the jury is still out on this one...."Read More
25 yard lap pool. Great lap swimming. This is the reason i chose this cruise and happily swam 3000y every morning with 2 others. Even on sea days it was a lot of fun with some waves but it was very very enjoyable swimming. The pool officially ooens at 7am and I got in a few minutes before 7am every day and got my hour in. The temp is about 81 to 83 degrees. The only reason I agreed to go on a ...
Absolutely a wonderful Cruise. The Cabin was spacious, The food was great and the entertainment surpassed what I expected. The new stage production arena was awesome. The tree with hundreds of lights was amazing. This was the best cruise I have been on in over 25 cruises. From the entertainment, food, service and cleanliness this ship surpasses all of the others. The ease of getting from one ...
Infinite Veranda on deck 8. When you open the window, the air conditioner is programmed to stop working immediately. Room temperature went from 68 F to 74 F in thirty minutes. Your room is humid, mirrors are wet, and toilet seat is soaked. The traditional balconies don't have this problem. You simply shut the balcony door and the air continues cooling the room.
The major problem in the ...
This Celebrity Apex 7-day cruise went to St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerta Plata. The Captain was amazing and he re-routed the ship to avoid rough seas and let us have a great, smooth sailing experience. The buffet and four themed dining rooms were all good. The entertainment was varied from small bands to the Celebrity Orchestra performances and production stage shows. There were lots of ...
Coughing and sneezing on lounge chairs next to us daily in the solarium pool area. Of course we left the ship and tested positive for covid at home. No air flow in the solarium. My recommendation stay far away from this germ filled air. Buffet food selection was poor. Not much to make a fresh salad. Food quality was like on Royal. Surprised not at the level we expected from Celebrity. Dining room ...
wife was approached by a fellow passenger who made a disgusting proposition. Immediately reported to celebrity security..
Security recommended my wife avoid areas that this pervert was in. unacceptable. My wife did not feel safe on the celebrity ship. Handled very poorly by celebrity. Overall celebrity quality ha s gone down. Food in main dining room was just okay. Variety was poor. The cabin ...
This was my 2nd time on Apex and 5th on a Edge series and this time around this cruise rates #5 as it lack in a few areas.
1st- The cruise Director seemed to be tired and it showed that he was extended as he was not prépare and was not present in many areas.
2-lacking live bands at the pool and the Atrium.
3-Missing acts on shows we’ve seen on the Edge class ships.
4-They need to ...
This was our second time on the Apex for our family of three (me - 43, DH 40, and DS 9). Our first cruise was in March over Spring Break in the Retreat. This time we booked an OV to see how the budget experience stacked up. We were not disappointed!
We booked the premium access package, mostly because the two premium wifi devices per person from the PA package were cheaper than a single ...
We are Celebrity/Holland cruisers. We have more than 35 cruises. We love the food from these two companies. The Apex has mostly good food. The Buffet is defenitly above the competition regarding the quality and the taste, they even offer one lobter night and lobster rolls at one lunch. The 4 main dining rooms with different themes is a good concept, never experience line-up at any of them, but you ...
It was our first cruise with Celebrity cruises. Compare to our previous 19 cruises with different cruise lines, it was in much higher level of the services, food in main dining room and buffet, bars and accommodation.
We had a infinity veranda room and this type of cabin is by my opinion ideal for TA crossing. The open space in the cabin is phenomenal.
We never wait for a dinner and drink ...