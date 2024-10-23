Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Apex

This was my 2nd time on Apex and 5th on a Edge series and this time around this cruise rates #5 as it lack in a few areas. 1st- The cruise Director seemed to be tired and it showed that he was extended as he was not prépare and was not present in many areas. 2-lacking live bands at the pool and the Atrium. 3-Missing acts on shows we’ve seen on the Edge class ships. 4-They need to ...