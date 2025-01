" The Eden is a three story venue that includes a top class specialty restaurant, a bar lounge and showroom featuring different themes each night, and an upper level viewing area where one can contemplate the issues of the day in the wake of the ship while sipping the cocktail of the day.The design of the Edge ships has no doubt taken cruising to a new level, but we still have a hankering for the more traditional cruise ship so the jury is still out on this one. ..." Read More