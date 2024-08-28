Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Celebrity Silhouette

We had a first stop at Le-verdon-sur-mer which was not as bad as anticipated. There were free shuttles to soulac sur mer. The lineup was pretty bad to come back but we were on fhe busiest hour. We were also able to get a taxi to visit Pauillac on the second day which was nice...we tasted very good wines. It was also very nice to stay overnight in Lisbon as there are so many things to see ...