"All in all we found the cruise to be a truly first class experience and would advise anybody to ignore the moaners and go for it-you won't regret it!The whole experience was first class, we could not believe that anybody could find fault with this ship and its crew...."Read More
I took a new years cruise to the Bahamas and while the ship was elegant there were issues with the stateroom. The stateroom had what the attendant called an AC leak by the veranda door. This caused the stateroom to start to smell of mildew and kind of ruined our new year's holiday. In addition leaked watery discharge soaked into some of my clothing and book bag.
Otherwise the ship was ...
Overall Experience: The Celebrity Silhouette offers a wonderful cruise experience with a ship that is both clean and elegant. The ambiance aboard the ship is upscale, making for a comfortable and enjoyable journey.
Highlights:
Stateroom: The stateroom was well-maintained, and the attendant was attentive and ensured that all our needs were met. The level of service here added greatly to the ...
The cabin steward was top-notch. Sound systems were turned up too loud. The dance and song show in the theater was way too loud. My cruise package happened to have wifi. The wifi speed was in the kilo-bits. Some passengers paid extra for this unusable wifi connection. The food was satisfactory. The availability of elevators was good. Disembarkation was handled well. The gym had plenty of ...
We just got off the ship today. Celebrity has always been our favorite line due to its more upscale ambiance and good food. This particular sailing was a last-minute decision and we just wanted something fairly close and short. Of course we knew it was Christmas but never gave a thought to how many kids would be on board because there usually aren’t many. This ship had 600 kids on it. They ...
First time booking a sunset sky suite on silhouette. We definitely prefer edge class suites. This was compounded by the fact our butler was not great and our room attendant did a very poor job. Actually found mold in the grout shower water areas. Yes I brought this to the attention of the retreat lounge concierge. Dinner in Luminae was very good. Service was amazing. Same waiter each time and he ...
Review
Tl;dr: some of the worst food and entertainment I’ve experience in more than 10 cruises with various lines, including lowly Carnival. I left dissatisfied despite only paying about $450. I wonder if the price point is why it sucked—that they cheaped out and offered a “bargain” price. In any event, the Celebrity brand is now mud to me.
I don’t know what Celebrity was like. And I ...
Friendly staff, excellent food and drinks, rooms were very clean (except for the veranda glass railing which was dirty and we had to clean in order to have a good view while sitting on the balcony). Entertainment activities such as theme dances, trivia, whispering challenges and other games were a lot of fun to participate in. We only had 1 negative experience. Requested a glass of ...
We couldn't be happier with everything about this cruise. The staff were always welcoming and smiling, so much so that we wondered if something had been put in their water each day.
The food was outstanding. I am a pretty good home cook and self-proclaimed foodie and they didn't disappoint. I was even surprised on how the put together some very familiar dishes, the gnocchi with spinach and ...
Celebrity appears to perhaps be trying to recover losses from the pandemic by not only raising fares but also diminishing the quality of on-board service. I take no pleasure in writing this since my wife and I have been loyal Celebrity customers for almost 15 years. However, this last cruise showed areas of seemingly diminished interest in providing the type of quality on-board service ...
We had a first stop at Le-verdon-sur-mer which was not as bad as anticipated. There were free shuttles to soulac sur mer. The lineup was pretty bad to come back but we were on fhe busiest hour.
We were also able to get a taxi to visit Pauillac on the second day which was nice...we tasted very good wines.
It was also very nice to stay overnight in Lisbon as there are so many things to see ...