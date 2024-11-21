"I pre-booked AND prepaid for 2 bags of laundry and a standard stateroom bar set up, but there was no record of that for our stateroom attendant and he seemed like he didn’t even realize you could order alcohol for your room for the cruise.Luckily we checked one last time before getting off the ship and we’re able to sort it out before getting off...."Read More
Embarkation was a nightmare. Apparently they told most of us to come at 1:30 and we were met with thousands trying to sign in. Disembarkation was the same all had to be out of your rooms at the same time by 7:30AM and wait in common areas but if you had a suite and other extras you could wait in a club area but again it was over flowing because the whole ship was there. If you are elderly and or ...
This was our family of 12 Christmas trip. Ship refurb in common areas very nice. Rooms were not refurbished. Overall the ship is in good condition and pleasant. Embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth and without problems.
Entertaiment was good. Ernest, the Cruise Director is fantastic and not your normal cruise director. He should be training cruise directors.
Oceanview dining ...
Our first cruise on a Celebrity ship.
Constellation is an older ship, but in really good shape.
Our stateroom (Veranda) looked really dated. Everything was white, no decoration, even a picture on the wall... It looked like a hospital room. Everything was white and mirrored, no decoration or at least something in different color... The storage space was good enough for 4 people, but the bed ...
Embarkation was chaotic and disorganized likely because the ship was 2 hours delayed due to weather (not the ships fault) but because of this all boarding times were ignored and it became an every man for himself. Took over 1.5 hours to board because of this.
The ship itself is showing its age. Outdated cabins, door locks that sometimes work, halls that lead to nowhere. Overall outside of the ...
We did the Christmas cruise on Constellation and had a great trip. It is a 20+ year old ship but had no issues on this trip. Embarkation was delayed by 2 hours due to fogging Tampa that morning, which made it a little wonky but we had an early boarding slot, waited about 30 minutes after showing up when we were supposed to, and walked right on. Room was read by the time we got on, and our bags ...
Had high expectations leading up to this cruise what with Celebrity's reputation. Well those expectations were no where near met. This was disappointing to say the least, but once we lowered our expectations things weren't too bad. The ship felt very crowded many times, and forget about lunch time sea days at the buffet, they just can't handle the crowds. The buffet area itself I felt was too ...
We had the AquaSpa Suite and even though it was dated the staff, Deise, our butler and Nyoman, our stateroom attendant, made our stay fabulous. Dinner in Luminae and Blu were above our expectations. Fernando in Luminae bent over backwards (even sent a chocolate candy platter to our room) for us. Easy on, easy off. An excursion was cancelled but was handled professionally and offered another at ...
We just recently cruised on the Constellation, November 30 to December 12, 2024.
As always we loved our cruise, but, there were some things that made us scratch our heads.
Embarkation was fantastic, 20 minutes from terminal to boarding ship.
Terminal personal were very friendly, courteous and efficient.
The only issue we had the ship was delayed into port so there was a backup trying ...
As always Celebrity had fantastic service throughout, embarkation was smooth and welcoming and took very little time. Our cabin was starting to look a little worn around the edges but still very comfortable and plenty of storage. Food and entertainment was great, although if you are after a party cruise this isn't for you. We are in our mid 40's and felt very young on this cruise! The evening ...
This was our third cruise on the Constellation in Aqua Class. We found our stateroom to be in very good condition with furniture and bed obviously redone recently. As in the past. access to Blu Restaurant was the main drawing point for us to book Aqua Class.
A few changes that were for the worst: The new balcony chairs are locked in a semi-reclined position and can't be adjusted. They don't ...