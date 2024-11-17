Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Celebrity Reflection

This was our first cruise. 6 nights, just to see if we liked it. 3 stops- Cozumel, Grand Caymen and Bahamas. We could not have chosen better. It was faultless. Everything was so well organised and streamlined. Even with an unexpected rescue of a person stranded on a small boat in the middle of the ocean, the captain kept everyone safe, updated and still reached our destinstion on time. ...