Every morning but 2 started with sludge for coffee—the worst coffee I have ever had. The main dining room service was so slow we only ate there three nights. It took 3 hours on average to complete an average meal. Diamond status on RC allows us drinks from 5-7. We do not drink alcohol so we opt for Diet Coke and spring water. Spring water was refused and I was only allowed purified water. I ...
This has been an amazing trip and experience! The ship is in great shape and the crew have provided exceptional service. I highly recommend the ship as well as the itinerary. The ABC islands were so beautiful and the weather was perfect.
We had an Aqua Class room and that gave us access to Blu the restaurant especially for Aqua Class guests. The menu is very clean eating and offered great ...
We really enjoyed the New Year’s Eve cruise on Reflection. The ship is beautiful, well maintained even though it hasn’t been refurbished. It does not have the glitz of one of the new mega ships but this is a classic beautiful ocean liner.
We sailed with our 9 year old son and we all enjoyed the entertainment, the itinerary of Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Bimini. We had a concierge class cabin ...
This was our first cruise. 6 nights, just to see if we liked it. 3 stops- Cozumel, Grand Caymen and Bahamas. We could not have chosen better. It was faultless.
Everything was so well organised and streamlined. Even with an unexpected rescue of a person stranded on a small boat in the middle of the ocean, the captain kept everyone safe, updated and still reached our destinstion on time. ...
I have been on more than 35 cruises, on many lines, and this was cruise the worst. The Celebrity Reflection is old, dark, noisy and crowded; definitely in need of refurbishment. I stayed in Aqua Class in what is likely the smallest premium cabin I have ever stayed in. Not having electrical outlets near the bedside was very inconvenient. The bathroom had a sewerage smell. Except for breakfast ...
Overall we had a decent getaway at an affordable price. That said, our expectations were based on our last Celebrity Cruise, albeit a long time ago, which was most definitely high end, with good food and entertainment and exceptional service. We were very disappointed that this experience didn’t live up to the last.
Accommodations
- Adequate. Needs refurb. Lack of plugs (only 2 at the ...
This was a very peaceful, comfortable ship with a good variety of fun activities and good food. The entertainment, apart from the comedian who was great, was poor. Our stateroom and the common areas were all kept clean, but feel somewhat dated. I'm not sure if it was this specific week (after Thanksgiving)or not, but there was always seating available near the pools, at the theater, in the ...
What a great time, from activities ,entertainment, dinning and service!
Food was delicious, our table 478 was always ready and we're served by professionals like Mr. Arsapha , Mr. Vivek and Anna. They worked tirelessly to make our dinner unforgettable experience .
It was a great family trip a lot of fun and laugh . Activities on board were many and warried for all the different ...
We are Elite and this was our third sailing on the beautiful Reflection. Our 8-night sailing included 4 sea days, Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.
The Good:
-Premium Access. We had a separate line with the Retreat to go through Security. After checking in, we went upstairs to wait in the designated Premium Access area. We boarded immediately behind the Retreat group and were onboard before ...
We were really looking forward to trying Celebrity.
Urine smell in bathroom upon embarkation. Had to request it to be re-cleaned. Backing on Blackout curtains in room tattered and missing backing, letting sunlight through impacting sleep. Veranda chairs worn and chunks of paint coming off of table. T. V. Remote worn, buttons ineffective, repaired with electrical tape.
Premium drink ...