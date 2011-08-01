My husband and I chose this cruise because of the Ports of call. We really wanted to sail through the Italian and French Riviera to see Nice, Portofino, Cinque Terre. We had never sailed MSC before and wanted to try it. The ship is beautiful! The staff were wonderful! Entertainment was some of the best we have seen on a ship! Combined, my husband and I have been on over 20 cruise ships. ...
My husband and I went on this cruise ship with another couple for a "babymoon" vacation. Last hurrah before a baby. A little background on us, I am 26 years old, my husband 28 and we have been on a princess cruise and celebrity cruise both of which were an incredible experience. This was our first cruise of Europe and we were excited to experience it on a European Cruise Line. We picked this boat ...
We are experienced cruisers in our late 60's and decided to try something different. We loved the itinerary of this particular cruise, going to ports that are not usually visited by big cruise ships, apart from Portofino.
Royal Clipper is a beautiful vessel and is kept spotlessly clean and well maintained. We knew ahead of time that the cabin would be smaller than what we are used to and ...
Interesting ports to visit. This was my husband and mine first Mediterranian cruise. Excellent, and service all over the ship. The included 3-course dinner was better than we anticipated and personal and fantastic service from our waiter Sardika ⭐️ We had the Premium drinking package, which we recommend. The lifts midship were not working too well, a LOT of waiting. A great variety in ...
I booked this cruise one year ahead for our special anniversary, I told the UK agents and my own travel agent told them that it was a special time, yet it was forgotten about. No mention of it in spite of others having the waiters sing happy birthday and such. Also we do not eat meat and ordered vegetarian food. On arrival the restaurant had no idea of our request and could only offer frozen ...
Listen I have cruise MSC plenty of times as I am Black Member status with Msc..
This cruise was part of my b2b Mediterranean cruise. I thought that my cruise with Musica was bad and didn't think it could of got worse, BUT I was wrong.....
Embarkation in Cannes was the worst EVER. Security had no idea we were getting on the ship, made us wait like fore ever, lol. Finally found our names on a ...
Cruise went from Palma to Cannes, Rome, Sicily and Florence. I will begin with our only criticism which is that the drinks were very expensive,don't buy cans of Fosters they are $13 dollars each, we had 2 children with us and would strongly recommend the kids soda package. We didn't buy the adult packages as we don't drink very much alcohol.
The food was lovely with the option of fine dining in ...