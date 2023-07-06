No sailing ship of those dimensions was ever again constructed until Star Clippers owner Mikael Krafft commissioned it as the third ship in his fleet, joining the Star Flyer (1991) and Star Clipper (1992).

In an industry racing for the next onboard gimmick -- from robot bartenders to ice skating rinks -- Royal Clipper simply races across the sea. This 442-foot ship is proudly lacking in bells and whistles. But you don't have to know the difference between a flying-jib and a topmast staysail to appreciate its majesty.

Standout experiences await, from lounging in the bowsprit net suspended high above a roiling sea, to kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding off the marina platform at the rear of the ship.

Come time to sail away, the hoisting of the sails is cause for ceremony. The action is accompanied by the epic strains of Vangelis' "Conquest of Paradise" from the movie "1492." Passengers never tire of the sight, streaming out onto the expansive deck to watch the action whenever it occurs.

If you need glitzy production numbers, bingo tournaments and multiple restaurant options to be happy at sea, seek out a bigger ship. If the notion of feeling the gentle rock-a-bye motion of the ocean is in itself enough to lure you to sea, this is the ship for you.