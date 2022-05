Review for Richard With to Europe - British Isles & Western

The hole Trip was Very good. The food wars delicious, the crew was friendly and helps where ever they can. And the expedition team was friendly and helpful and gave you a lot of hints if you want to go out in one harbor. Liked the cleaning service as well and I will do the same route again at the end of summer to see more of the beautiful landscape, more of the beautiful cities, and at least to ...