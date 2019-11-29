We chose this cruise for the itinerary. Bangkok, Singapore and Bali were places on our bucket list that we wanted to experience. Overall, the cruise was great. We have cruised with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises many times in the past. We did a river cruise with Viking right before Covid hit, the Rhine Getaway, and was totally blown away by Viking. So, we decided to try their ocean ...
My wife & I booked this trip at the last minute and can honestly say "WOW!"
Although we had to miss Cambodia due to the virus situation we were blessed to have an overnight stay in Vietnam which turned out fantastic for us as it gave us time to see Ho Chi Minh and a trip down Mekong Delta.
The staff & crew were fantastic especially the waiters Damoder,David,Dede & Ernesto.
The ...
I love this ship. The extension and redesign made it a different ship. This turned into a cruise to nowhere because several ports denied entry to us because of the Coronavirus scare. SilverSea handled it beautifully, keeping everyone informed and at the first sign of trouble offering 100% refunds plus free return flights home and a 25% reduction for a future cruise. When we finally were ...
For the itinerary, unfortuately there was a few technical errors so we missed 2 ports. One in particular I was really wanting to visit, Koh samui on Christmas day. But Marella gave us £100 each to spend on board, so shopping away my cares. There was a lot of moaning people on board but to me you just get on with it or spoil the rest of your holiday. I got quite annoyed and defensive saying I have ...
We were celebrating Birthdays & Special Anniversary. The itinerary included Koi Samui and Cambodia and was the right dates.
Firstly, we have been on many cruises over the years, most higher class but always enjoyed Thomson because of the wonderful service, mainly from the Phillipino and British Staffand their attention to care.
However, this is our 2nd trip on Discovery mainly to give it ...
We had expected better based on other travelers comments, cruise description and cost.
To begin with the description of the cruise was misleading, it was described as spending two days in Bali, when in reality we arrived in Bali in the evening and had to disembark the next morning. Luckily we had extended our trip by one day on our own so we had the chance to see something.
Second, the ...
Wall Street Journal had an article about the Bangkok to Bali cruise. Our friends asked us to join them on the cruise to celebrate birthdays. If your birthday falls during the cruise, you may request a special gift. We had a lovely bottle of champagne and a delicious chocolate cake. Everything was great except for the travel arrangements made by Viking. The ship was beautiful with lots of ...
We chose this cruise line and destination for the reasons:
1. we were looking for a cruise line that limit the children
2. no "nickel and dime" cruise
3. always wanted to visit SEA but was not sure where to start, this provide on paper a great itinerary.
4. we are foodies and the "Kitchen Table" and "Chef Table" options really enticed us.
Our experience overall for this cruise was ...
The ship was spacious and the common areas were beautifully appointed and maintained. The shore excursions were well planned the guides were all good.
The service was excellent at all the restaurants I enjoyed all my dining experiences.
I enjoyed the casual dining food options but I did not understand the rule regarding dinner attire it seemed too formal for me.
The port talks were ...
We took the 12 night trip from Bangkok to Bali. The disembarkation port is more than 2 1/2 hours away from the city of Bangkok by taxi. This made making a visit to Bangkok after boarding the ship an expensive and challenging proposition. There was no indication of the distance from the port by Viking prior to our actual trip.
Our next disappointment was with the beverage package.. My wife and ...