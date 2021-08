Review for Grand Princess to South Pacific

We choose this cruise for a couple of reasons. First, it was going to Hawaii during our anniversary and second, we wanted a step up from Carnival. Step up it wasn't. Let me say that we will give Princess another try, just not on the Grand Princess. This ship needs to retire with all the issues it had with water leaks, toilet not flushing and not just your room toilets which was so un-sanitizing, ...