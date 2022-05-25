We never expected the cruise to be so enjoyable and fun. The food was delicious, service excellent, and we enjoyed the show. The entertainment in the lounge was exceptional, we danced all night. They made excellent drinks. We recommend the 10 drink package. We also enjoyed the spa for a massage and facial. Crew members were attentive and eager to please. The ship was clean and recently ...
The cruise and stay. This was our families 1st cruise and it was amazing. Me and my daughter get motion sickness and it was so smooth you had no idea you were moving. The rooms were AWESOME and the bed- best sleep of my life. My 9 year old daughter was such a ham and the crew just let her personally shine. Drinks- wow is all I can say and they never let your cup go empty. This team CLEANS - they ...
I got this cruise as a part of a vacation package. It's themed on Jimmy Buffet odiously and there is even a musical show on the ship that feature Jimmy Buffet songs. The drinks are great; I had the best Pena colada ever but the drinks are expensive. I paid $100 for ten drinks and that's the best deal. There is an option for a buffet or restaurant deal on the ship. I chose the buffet with regret as ...
My wife and I took an overnight cruise on the Margaritaville Paradise to Freeport, Bahamas at the end of June 2022. We were expecting an all-immersive Jimmy Buffet experience: Jimmy’s music piped throughout the ship, steel drum band, bars that looked like Tiki Huts, Island cuisine, and a Caribbean vibe. What we got was a tired former MSC Italian cruise ship, staterooms with European outlets, ...
We just spent 2 amazing days with margaritaville at sea paradise.We booked 3 cabins. What a great time onboard . The food was above my expectations. They were able to accommodate my wife’s allergy by offering a variety of selection for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Crew members were so nice, always a smile with a very positive attitude. My wife had a massage and it was one of the best she had so ...
We had the absolute best time!! We couldn’t be happier with the trip! We did the license to chill package and from start to finish everything was taken care of! Anna was the best ambassador we could have asked for! The license to chill included a sit down breakfast both morning, expedited embark and disembarking of the ship, a night at the steak house the JWB (best steak of my life pictured ...
We have been waiting since December to finally try the new Margaritaville at Sea! Wow! What a value. We had our tickets in hand and booked our excursions ahead of time. We ate at the buffet, gambled (won a bit :) in the casino, went to the very fun Jimmy Buffett show, had too many drinks, ran on the treadmill, spent the day at a beach, people watched, and of course got some much needed ...
This was the perfect weekend getaway (went Memorial Day Weekend.) The price was right and the food was the best I have ever had on a cruise ship. Buffet was top notch and JWB made for the perfect date night. Would have loved more late night options than pizza, but the pizza was incredible (NY'er typing this.)
The staff were incredibly friendly and made us feel right at home. The bartenders will ...
A Revisited Trip to Margaritaville At Sea Experience. We should have accepted the refund and not gone. But here we go.
Embarkations;
Once you get tested which is included in the price you then head into the terminal and wait on a line for at least 1 hour. Then it takes another 15 minutes to be processed.
Other cruise lines have all this busy work of ie….
Passport, credit card, ...
I heard about this cruise line from a radio ad and decided to give it a try to celebrate my husband's birthday. I was super thrilled with the experience.
Our focus was simple, get away from work, kids, stress and go have a fun weekend. It was perfect! We really thought the staff was excellent. Super kind and polite at every interaction. We opted to upgrade the dinner to the JWB steakhouse and ...