Hi there,I’m still on the msc europa 2more days to go.let me start on Monday we landed in Rome waited one hour for ur transfer to the port one and half hours away.when they finally arrived we’re told the ship changed ports and we now have a 2 1/2 hour drive to Napoli.We started at 2:30 got there 6:00 waited outside of the terminal for 3 hours first it was cold second they were really slow they ...
The cruise ship was lacking in so many areas. The layout of the ship was very confusing, there should have been better signage. The food in the local cafeteria area was very low quality and seved daily. The drinks were all watered down, and to get served a drink was a chore from most employees. The hot tubs were all very cold, the water in the kid section and the main pool area was freezing, they ...
As I write this review, I am sitting in the coffee shop with my 4 year old son. The table next to us is three senior officers aggressively complaining about their own ship and the company of MSC. I am tempted to go over and ask them to pipe down or at least keep the language clean in front of my son. This really summed up our experience, the staff for the most part didn't care in the least. We ...
Embarkation
We took an Uber from the airport and the cost was around $30 USD. We showed up around 12:30pm for embarkation. Even though we checked in and completed all of the tasks ahead of time, we still had to stand in line to drop off our luggage and then stand in line to check in. We are Diamond members and didn't see anywhere in either area for expedited services, only for yacht club. At ...
The ship is old and in need of maintenance. It felt like the crew was short staffed. Most of the crew seemed tired and irritated to be speaking to me.
The bartenders would roll there eyes and slump when I ordered the cocktails off the menu. I ordered the same drink a dozen times over 5 days. It came out white, pink, red, orange, and one time green! Don't waste money upgrading the drink package ...
We had an amazing time on the seaside! Denmark in the seashore restaurant was an amazing waiter! Nio at the front desk was also such a helpful person when we needed questions answered! Our housekeeper was another amazing person. We had a great experience on the MSC. We switched from NCL cruise line to MSC cruise line and we are so happy with the switch! Thank you MSC Seaside for making our cruise ...
This was my first cruise with MSC and I loved it so much!!! Food quality and diversity was great, lots of choices for different types of cuisine and the late night pizza had to be the best pizza I have ever tried truthfully. The staff was absolutely the best, so incredibly nice, every single one of them, so excited to write them the best reviews. All were overly kind, enthusiastic and helpful. ...
As background, we have sailed around two dozen times on various cruise ships. We have Platinum status on NCL and Diamond status on MSC which are our most frequent cruise partners. Our last cruise on MSC was not good. Food was poor, the ship was crowded, and shows were average at best. When I saw this cruise at a reasonable price for the Aurea experience, we decided to give MSC one more chance. ...
This ship is more state rooms and hallways it is not an open concept with the size of this ship. The front 1/3 of the ship is shut off for msc yacht club. There is no walking track or anywhere you can walk all the way around the ship. They put up all the chairs by pool as soon as it gets dark. The food is extremely plane tasting and the excursions are more expensive than other cruise lines. Also ...
Never again with MSC Virtuosa.
Our experience on MSC Virtuosa was extremely disappointing. The staff, from bartenders to restaurant and reception managers, were highly incompetent, unresponsive, and unwelcoming. There was a consistent lack of professionalism and care for guests throughout the entire cruise.
The food quality was another major letdown. The buffet offered low-quality products ...