Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

The Danube river was low therefore, we were bused to many of the destination we were originally supposed to cruise to and from. We were bused to Arnsdorf, Salzburg and to Regensburg, then again to Budapest, actually losing the last day on the boat and missing out again on river cruising. We were originally supposed to begin our cruise in Nuremberg, we which we did not get to see at all. Then to ...