Avalon Waterways Avalon Illumination Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
60 reviews
Castles everywhere!
Budapest at night
Vienna Austria
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
60 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Beautiful Boat, Excellent Cruise Director, But Dining Challenges
"Most of the tour guides were also very good, although they had persistent technical issues with the headsets provided so you could hear the tour guides.Also the bar service was very good and included beer and wine...."
SailawayDC avatar

SailawayDC

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Avalon Waterways Avalon Illumination Cruise Reviews

Beautiful Boat, Excellent Cruise Director, But Dining Challenges

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - All

User Avatar
SailawayDC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Finally we can travel again and we got to take our cancelled 2020 cruise with Avalon, down the Danube. Overall we were very satisfied with the beautiful boat and cabins. Housekeeping was also excellent, keeping the room clean. Also the bar service was very good and included beer and wine. The cruise director was top notch and kept us well informed and handled all problems very effectively. Most of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Avalon wins again, the Danube not so much

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - All

User Avatar
rfmagui
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second cruise on Avalon, the first was on the Rhine in September, 2017. I want to emphasize that the part of the cruise that could be controlled by Avalon was exceptional, Avalon will continue to be our first choice for river cruises. Cabin, dining and service were all exemplary! The hotels in Prague and Budapest were superb! Valentin, the cruise director, was personable, helpful ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Budapest to Amsterdam

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kcd1952
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Avalon for our first river cruise because of the itinerary, the amenities offered during the cruise and the cabin layout. The ship was spacious and our cabin was very comfortable. I especially enjoyed the french balcony that allowed us to breath the fresh air and see the river sites clearly. We particularly enjoyed the breakfast and lunch buffets and afternoon tea was a treat. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Europe!

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ctboone
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We choose this cruise to be able to see as much as possible while in Europe. Everyone on the ship was very accommodating to all types of passengers. I think we all would agree that we were very fortunate to have an awesome cruise director, Danielle. But it doesn’t stop there, from housekeeping to dining room staff to bartenders I mean everyone was great. The ship is in tiptop shape and the rooms ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Prague to Budapest

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
TimmJ
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This wasn't our first river cruise. We did the Rhine last year. Both vacations were amazing, but the Rhine wasn't as popular/crowded (fewer ships). The Danube was high due to recent rainfall and bridge clearance was an issue. Avalon did a great job of working around difficult conditions. The quality of the shore excursions depend, in large part, on the local guides. Many of the guides ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Very good first river cruise

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - All

User Avatar
aidacra
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first river cruise, though we've been on a number of ocean cruises, including the Star Clipper and Aranui. Our cruise director was very good, the ship was very good, and our stateroom was very good, though the view of the river from the bed was 50% blocked by a wall (we opted for state room 312, the Royal Suite, and found this aspect of it very disappointing). My criticisms or ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Royal Suite with French Balcony

Danube River Cruise

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jebdenise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Great cruise with a company that made our trip so memorable. Cabin was very comfortable and staff was so helpful and friendly. Our ports and excursions were very informative. Since they were in the morning it left us ample time to explore on our own or just lounge on the deck. Extra excursions were very reasonably priced and enjoyable. Our excursion to 2 wineries and wine tastings was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Excellent Christmas Market cruise on the Danube

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
canoe03
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We traveled with another couple and chose December to experience Christmas Markets. Our vacation started with 3 days in Prague. The local tour guides were excellent. We joined the city tour, Terezin, and the Avalon-sponsored Czech dinner at a local hall. We toured on our own the last full day. We weren't able to embark at Nuremberg as planned because of low water. Instead we traveled to Nuremberg ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Paddyo1993
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our cruise down the Danube in December was truly a trip of a lifetime. The entire staff aboard the Avalon Illumination were amazing. We received first class treatment in a very relaxed, friendly and professional environment. The Christmas Markets and all the sites along the way were beautiful. The Illumination was the prettiest boat on the river and was "decked out" for the holidays. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Not what we expected.

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Roibert and Sandy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The Danube river was low therefore, we were bused to many of the destination we were originally supposed to cruise to and from. We were bused to Arnsdorf, Salzburg and to Regensburg, then again to Budapest, actually losing the last day on the boat and missing out again on river cruising. We were originally supposed to begin our cruise in Nuremberg, we which we did not get to see at all. Then to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Find an Avalon Illumination Cruise from $1,134

