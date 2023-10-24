"I also really liked my cabin and the products provided in the bathroom too
The only thing I would improve if possible was that it would have been nice to have a small swimming pool on board and possibly a little more entertainment in the evening but that would have been the icing on the cake
I also really liked the fact that at every destination we were served local wine and food
I would highly recommend this company and this boat and this route
May be better not to do it in the height of summer though as the daily temperatures were veryI really liked the route and the price with all the inclusions was such a fantastic deal
The whole cruise has been a fabulous experience from start to finish
The food and staff have been amazing and the excursions arranged were excellent and always gave several options...."Read More
The staff was amazing! The tour guides were very knowledgeable and shared so much history in a way that made it extremely interesting. The dining room experience was wonderful, because there were no assigned tables. We enjoyed moving around and meeting so many of our fellow passengers.
We had a good variety of tours to choose from. Tour groups were very well organized, and tour guides were ...
This was our first time doing a river cruise so we were not sure what to expect. Avalon exceeded our expectations, the attention to detail and staff were exceptional. The Chef and waitstaff were informed of an allergy issue and from that point were on top of any issues. They even accommodated us on night when all fish menu offered with specialy prepared room service meal. Then only time I heard ...
This was my first river cruise, and I loved it! The cabin was spacious and comfortable. I slept great in the bed. All of the food was excellent. Crew was friendly and accommodating. 7 AM yoga was my favorite thing! The excursions (biking, hiking, walking) were active enough for me. The hotels in Prague and Budapest were very nice and the city tours and tour guides were excellent. Vienna ...
Avalon is a great cruise specialist. I cannot say anything bad about them. The reason for 4/5 was specific to our cruise the Danube flooded so we only cruised 2 days out of 5? The weather was wet, overcast & cold, so our personal experience was less than perfect. We missed ~half of the excursions.
But the food was excellent, the room (we were on level 2), was very large, the windows opened for ...
The Danube Cruise was all we thought it would be and then some. The purpose built vessel felt larger than it was and you could always find "space" aboard. The crew was amazing, food was very good for the most part although we would have liked more options for dinner but over all really very good. On shore ctivities were well attended and for the most part the guides were very good with the ...
The trip, from beginning to end was exceptional. The staff was ALWAYS well prepared, pleasant and efficient. They were visible and available but were not invasive. If you needed something, they were there. The food was excellent and the service hours were convenient. The proportion of free time and planned time was very good. Also, the mix of activities was excellent for the locations visited. ...
I have to start off by saying that we had quite a range of weather. Cool in Prague (9 c). Snow/sleet on the bus trip to Regensburg and cool in Passau. The rest of the way the weather was great. But the cruise lines can't control the weather.
The boat, Avalon Envision lived up to expectations. We had previously been its sister ship the View.
Excursions were educational and the the ...
We are highly experienced ocean cruisers, but this was our first river cruise. All things considered, this was a great vacation. We spent a few days exploring Budapest before, and added some more days to Prague at the end - both were really wonderful cities to explore. The ship was super comfortable and we loved docking in town - it made everything so convenient. The tours were relatively ...
I really wanted to see the infamous Christmas markets-and this trip delivered. Several good markets in Vienna, and Regensburg - beware the Nuremburg market may be too crowded for some- Lots of interesting and informative tours and enjoyable bonus experiences ($add on- Opera night and Schönbrunn Castle - both well worth it). Happy hour daily includes free drinks, and liberal pouring at meal times. ...
Wanted to travel the Danube for it's great itinerary and finish with 3 great capitals of their respective countries - ie build up to the best!
Weather was spectacular - we were very lucky as this time of year it had predicted a lot of rain which we didn't get thank goodness.
This ship is excellent, modern, thoughtful design with great amenities and superb helpful and friendly staff. The ...