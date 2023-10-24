Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Envision

The Danube Cruise was all we thought it would be and then some. The purpose built vessel felt larger than it was and you could always find "space" aboard. The crew was amazing, food was very good for the most part although we would have liked more options for dinner but over all really very good. On shore ctivities were well attended and for the most part the guides were very good with the ...