Review for a Asia River Cruise on Avalon Saigon

Smaller ship. We are not "group tour" people. Terrific staff which is really part of the Cambodian culture, but still miles ahead of anything you would experience in the States or Europe. The cruise director was on the ball all the time and the country guides were well-prepared and showed the way. The food was very good and the service staff was excellent. All excursions were included in ...