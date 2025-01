Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Vista

This was our first cruise, we went as a group of 3 couples. We had a wonderful time! The boat was very nice, the food and beverages were plentiful! We would absolutely sail with Avalon again! Everything was top notch. Our room was close to the middle of the ship. We found that to be a good location, but you could also go closer to the front of the ship. We spent very little time in our ...