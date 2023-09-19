Early morning in Mauthausen!
Photo Credit: sancello
This is a photo of one of the villages we came upon in the morning before docking.
Photo Credit: GrampsGaming
Photo Credit: Kissrn
Photo Credit: Kissrn
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
107 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
This was my first cruise and I loved it.
"One of my best memories is being able to hear the birds singing in the trees on the banks of the river after sunset singing themselves to sleep as the ship silently cruised by.The only reason that I gave the fitness and activities section of the review four stars was that some of the bicycles were desperately in need of service but there were enough of them that we could find one that would work satisfactorily...."Read More
griz86 avatar

griz86

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 107 Avalon Waterways Avalon Tranquility II Cruise Reviews

The perfect (Avalon Waterways) & bad (Air France)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
Ontario Voyager
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was extremely well organized. Usually 2-3 included excursions to choose from (from some walking to a lot of walking) as well as some that required additional fund to participate in. The food? Well, they say if you take a cruise you put on a pound a day. That is true for this cruise. The meals were first class as well as the service provided by staff. The worst part? The service ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Relaxing informative cruise on the Danube.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
Peter Burr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great ship and friendly fellow passengers, excellent stops, with great local guides(which made a difference). The food was more than adequate, and the service was always good. The rooms were spacious enough, for a ship, and excellent bedding. The days cruising on the river were scenic and relaxing, and we were allowed to just listen to the birds and the sounds of the river. We weren't bombarded ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Outstanding experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
William233
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

All the crew were exceptional in making our holiday so fantastic and memorable. We were treated like royalty from start to finish. In particular we were always made to feel welcome by the dining room team every day it makes such a difference always greeting us and wishing us a good day, even when we arrived at the busiest point halfway through the meal sitting. Food was so delicious every day and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Excellent first time

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
Christine2599
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Amazing experience. Loved the cabin configuration with the bed facing the window, the 2 different colours of towels, the diffuser in the bathroom and big bottles of water in the room. The water and hot beverages, as well as snacks in the lounge were lovely. Our cruise director (Joost) was wonderful! The complimentary excursions, for the most part were terrific. Local guides really shared their ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Avalon Cruises: Exceptional Service and Adaptabili

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
Adaptable Voyager
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our recent experience with Avalon Cruises was exceptional, making for a memorable vacation despite unforeseen challenges. When the Moselle River flooded, Avalon demonstrated remarkable adaptability by promptly offering an alternative itinerary. This quick reorientation ensured our trip remained seamless and enjoyable. The quality of the food onboard was outstanding, surpassing our expectations ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Perfect Vacation on the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
Perfect Vacatio
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did. We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice. I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport. The boat was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Avalon Tranquility II

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
sancello
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

I traveled with my mother and this was my first ever river cruise experience. We had such a lovely time. The crew was absolutely amazing. we really enjoyed meeting and speaking with them as they were all so nice and helpful. The housekeepers were fantastic and kept the rooms looking great. We enjoyed all the waiters/waitresses at meal times. They were very attentive and answered any and every ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

First Time On a River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
Nevik
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first time taking a cruse so we wanted to avoid all the hustle of a large cruise ship and too many people. We chose the Avalon waterways cruise because it was an American based company and easy to work with. We did book through Vacations to Go and received a discount. Overall, between Avalon and Vacations to Go, everything was covered in the overall process of booking the cruise and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

Sailing on the Danube with a trip extension to Neuschwanstein Castle

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
L Harold
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This river cruise was our 5th with Avalon and we have never been disappointed. The ship was really nice and the cabin comfortable and well appointed. We love that the entire side of the cabin facing the river was all glass so that you get a full view of the scenery as you sail along, and that the bed faces the window. The bathroom, while small (as expected), was quite workable and beautifully ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Best ever the cruise was restful.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

User Avatar
Avalon2023
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise vacation and after this cruise it will not be our last. It was more than I expected. Everyone was friendly, helpful and cheerful. The food was spectacular but not wasteful, we were given just enough with a variety. Every day was different and exciting. The entertainment at night was entertaining and just enough time. Every day at 4:00 was coffee and desserts..which ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Find an Avalon Tranquility II Cruise from $2,605

Any Month
Other Avalon Waterways Ship Cruise Reviews
Avalon Artistry II Cruise Reviews
Avalon Artistry II Cruise Reviews
Avalon Saigon Cruise Reviews
Avalon Vista Cruise Reviews
Avalon Alegria Cruise Reviews
Avalon Tapestry II Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.