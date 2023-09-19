"One of my best memories is being able to hear the birds singing in the trees on the banks of the river after sunset singing themselves to sleep as the ship silently cruised by.The only reason that I gave the fitness and activities section of the review four stars was that some of the bicycles were desperately in need of service but there were enough of them that we could find one that would work satisfactorily...."Read More
The cruise was extremely well organized. Usually 2-3 included excursions to choose from (from some walking to a lot of walking) as well as some that required additional fund to participate in.
The food? Well, they say if you take a cruise you put on a pound a day. That is true for this cruise. The meals were first class as well as the service provided by staff.
The worst part? The service ...
Great ship and friendly fellow passengers, excellent stops, with great local guides(which made a difference). The food was more than adequate, and the service was always good. The rooms were spacious enough, for a ship, and excellent bedding. The days cruising on the river were scenic and relaxing, and we were allowed to just listen to the birds and the sounds of the river. We weren't bombarded ...
All the crew were exceptional in making our holiday so fantastic and memorable. We were treated like royalty from start to finish. In particular we were always made to feel welcome by the dining room team every day it makes such a difference always greeting us and wishing us a good day, even when we arrived at the busiest point halfway through the meal sitting. Food was so delicious every day and ...
Amazing experience. Loved the cabin configuration with the bed facing the window, the 2 different colours of towels, the diffuser in the bathroom and big bottles of water in the room. The water and hot beverages, as well as snacks in the lounge were lovely. Our cruise director (Joost) was wonderful! The complimentary excursions, for the most part were terrific. Local guides really shared their ...
Our recent experience with Avalon Cruises was exceptional, making for a memorable vacation despite unforeseen challenges. When the Moselle River flooded, Avalon demonstrated remarkable adaptability by promptly offering an alternative itinerary. This quick reorientation ensured our trip remained seamless and enjoyable.
The quality of the food onboard was outstanding, surpassing our expectations ...
I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did.
We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice.
I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport.
The boat was ...
I traveled with my mother and this was my first ever river cruise experience. We had such a lovely time. The crew was absolutely amazing. we really enjoyed meeting and speaking with them as they were all so nice and helpful. The housekeepers were fantastic and kept the rooms looking great. We enjoyed all the waiters/waitresses at meal times. They were very attentive and answered any and every ...
This was our first time taking a cruse so we wanted to avoid all the hustle of a large cruise ship and too many people. We chose the Avalon waterways cruise because it was an American based company and easy to work with. We did book through Vacations to Go and received a discount. Overall, between Avalon and Vacations to Go, everything was covered in the overall process of booking the cruise and ...
This river cruise was our 5th with Avalon and we have never been disappointed. The ship was really nice and the cabin comfortable and well appointed. We love that the entire side of the cabin facing the river was all glass so that you get a full view of the scenery as you sail along, and that the bed faces the window. The bathroom, while small (as expected), was quite workable and beautifully ...
This was our first river cruise vacation and after this cruise it will not be our last. It was more than I expected. Everyone was friendly, helpful and cheerful. The food was spectacular but not wasteful, we were given just enough with a variety. Every day was different and exciting. The entertainment at night was entertaining and just enough time. Every day at 4:00 was coffee and desserts..which ...