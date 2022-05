" At last, after fourteen very long months we are back onboard a cruise ship, and whilst we are cruise veterans, we are Viking Virgins, and we were particularly excited to board the beautiful Viking Venus, a brand-new ship travelling round England from Portsmouth, on to Liverpool, the Scilly Isles, Falmouth, Portland and back to Portsmouth.Technology This was a little more of a challenge with the onboard Viking Voyager app etc, and the temperature machines not always behaving as would have been hoped, and the tv stations often not working when the ship was in port, however on a brighter note the free internet was very reliable with a good bandwith and only rare drops in speed, as were the touch screen information screens around the ship. ..." Read More