"While we were very pleased on board, we do want to share that we were disappointed with Air Plus and the ship transfers.One of the advantages was supposed to be ship transfers but that was not true for us...."Read More
Emma1939
10+ Cruises
•
Age 80s
The entire crew was pleasant, courteous, efficient, well informed, and although very professional, they were more like friends. Many knew our names, listened intently and helped in everyway they could. There were no long lines to board the ship or to disembark, and on the busiest of days, no long waiting for service of any type. Having access to free laundering machines was meant that we did not ...
This is a very difficult review to write. I am currently on Viking Mars Panama Canal from Ft. Lauderdale to Panama City. I’m in Costa Rico. Our cruise will end in a three more days. It’s my first time on Viking. I’ve sailed many times with Royal Caribbean. I’ve been on Disney, Celebrity, Holland America and Virgin Voyage.
It is hard to imagine that anything can be perfect in life. Nothing is ...
Fantastic,ship was beautiful,cabin was awesome.
Crew was excellent & food was very good,spa was also very nice & free , getting on & off ship was really easy. Included excursions were handled well.
Entertainment was pretty good too.
Explorers lounge was excellent place for pre dinner cocktail with large windows wrapped around,plenty of comfy seats.pool was never crowded and always found ...
Everything that Viking does is "First Class." On our Viking Mars cruise, the ratio of crew to guests was one to two. The food was great, with two special restaurants requiring reservations and the other restaurants that do not require reservations. The crew were so nice and called us by name. The embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth. The entertainment was great. The lectures were great. ...
We have cruised on several other lines - Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity and Norwegian. This was our first Viking cruise and the ship is only 2 years old. The food was always fresh and unique. Our room was spacious and clean which is a first for us. The staff were incredibly responsive and friendly.
The shows were all similar but better than I expected.
Viking caters to an older ...
Overall, our cruise on the Viking Mars was wonderful. The staff really make the ship. A shout out to Simi, Amanda and Whitney in the spa, Matt and Artjon in the explorer's lounge, and Yudi and Mae, our cabin stewards. The restaurant staff were also wonderful, especially Heinz and Thomas in the Chef’s Table.
We loved all five of our meals in the Chef's Table. The different foods and wine ...
I’ll start with I’m in my late 30s and took my grandmother…so understand I’m not exactly the average or normal target market for Viking. I really loved the size of the smaller ship - easy to navigate and not overwhelming. It was also really clean and felt luxury. The food was also amazing and loved that beer and wine were included at meals (make sure you get the specific wine though) and that the ...
A fantastic first “big ship” cruise for us! Everything from the food to the crew was absolutely amazing. Had such a great time talking with various crew members and others. We will absolutely be back to Viking!
It was incredible how by the second day so many crew members knew not only our names, but our room number upon ordering drinks. Some even remembered the drinks we had on previous days! ...
I was very happy with our cruise. The World Cafe was excellent. We were not as pleased with The Restaurant and only ate there twice. The World Cafe had a much better selection. I could try small portions of a wide variety of foods. The wait staff was excellent and very attentive to our needs.
Tea time was very enjoyable. The complimentary margaritas and champagne were excellent.
We really ...
After being disillusioned by the big lines, we opted to try Viking. Primarily we were looking for a few things... Panama Canal full transit through the original locks and a decent itinerary with places we had never been. In addition, we were looking for relaxation after a very busy few months. Finally, we wanted it to be special as we were celebrating our 20th wedding anniversary.
The verdict? ...