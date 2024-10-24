"Even though we missed those things, we were looking for a low-key vacation, so pre-dinner games down on Deck 2 (or a pre-dinner spa or pool visit), dinner, and post-dinner drinks in the Explorer's Lounge was perfect for us.Viking is above and beyond better than any other cruise we've taken, so if you're a cruise-loving person, and like a lower-key voyage, and don't care about contractable illnesses, Viking is incredible...."Read More
We had a wonderful two weeks on the Viking Sky from Barcelona to Ft. Lauderdale.
The Deluxe Veranda room we had was spacious, clean and comfortable. Our room steward, Gede, was the best we have ever had in a cruise. Every request we had was taken care of by him. The entire staff was the biggest reason we loved this cruise. From the entertainers on board, particularly Paolo, to the bartenders ...
This was a fantastic cruise! I am an experienced female cruise traveller in my 60s. On this cruise I was traveling solo. It was my first time on Viking.
The cabins, the food, the pools, the friendly staff, the many enrichment lecturers (4 on this cruise), the comfort of the ship for a long ocean journey - all exceeded my expectations.
There were many different activities offered each ...
A very relaxing trip with excellent food, service, excursions and amenities. Dining at the included specialty restaurants (Manfredi and Chef's Table) have no upcharge and the menus changed during the trip. The main dining (The Restaurant) offers a variety of choices and some consistent regular items on the menu. The World Cafe has excellent sushi, seafood and at least 20 other items to select ...
I was greatly impressed by the staff as a whole. All the challenges and details of our journey were smoothed over by the attentiveness of the staff from the moment we arrived in Greece.
The whole atmosphere of the cruise was peaceful and relaxing. The food was well beyond expectation - particularly at the buffet. I expect high level at specialty restaurants, but the buffet at the World Cafe ...
Always enjoy our Viking cruises. No children with a relaxed atmosphere. Restaurants have an array of choices for everyone. The staff here treat you like royalty and are very helpful.
Plenty of choices to upgrade excursions. The tour guides are wonderful and very knowledgable. Ships crew are all very friendly and willing to assist. Ship was very well kept, they are always polishing something. ...
This was our first cruise on one of the ocean ships. The registration was easy, payment plans were simple and communication was excellent. The "myjourney " site was informative and a breeze to navigate. We signed up for the pre cruise extension, and it was informative and enjoyable. Thanks to our director (Anastasia) and historian(Melina). All the excursions on the pre-cruise and the actual ...
Viking definitely provides an upscale and worry-free cruise. Cost is hard to compare with other cruise lines as complementary alcohol, Wi-Fi, specialty restaurants, and port tours are included. Downsides: there are no coffee pot in our cabin. Also, dining menus were less than inspiring and service was SUPER slow. The small passenger numbers and amazing entertainment seals the deal for me to ...
My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (29+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our seventh cruise with Viking, our second Ocean Cruise; the previous River cruises were in China, Egypt, Portugal/Spain, Paris to the Swiss Alps and the Grand European Tour. The first ocean cruise was from New York to Oslo. The Ancient Adriatic Treasures cruise started in ...
From the moment we stepped foot on the Viking Sky on day one, we were treated like royalty. The ultimate vacation, including luxury accommodations, impeccable care to each passenger, attention to detail, fulfilling our needs sometimes before we realize it, a member of the ship’s team accommodates whatever that may be instantly. In fact, a particularly caring/friendly member should be recognized, ...
Love Viking! This was my first cruise with Viking but will not be the last. The ship was spotless and well appointed. The staff was amazing and went out of their way to satisfied each and every request our small group had. We arrived at each port timely and all but Naples were wonderful. We really enjoyed the lower number of passengers on board. Food was plentiful and delicious in each ...