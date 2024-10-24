The Kitchen Table Cooking Presentation on the Viking Sky.
Photo Credit: StillwaterDave
Monumento Natural do Cabo Girao (Câmara De Lobos), Madeira, Portugal
Photo Credit: StillwaterDave
High tea at the Wintergarten, Viking Sky.
Photo Credit: StillwaterDave
Hot chocolate & churros - Barcelona, Spain.
Photo Credit: StillwaterDave
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
1,240 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Lots to love, but ultimately not for us
"Even though we missed those things, we were looking for a low-key vacation, so pre-dinner games down on Deck 2 (or a pre-dinner spa or pool visit), dinner, and post-dinner drinks in the Explorer's Lounge was perfect for us.Viking is above and beyond better than any other cruise we've taken, so if you're a cruise-loving person, and like a lower-key voyage, and don't care about contractable illnesses, Viking is incredible...."Read More
sjoneswrites avatar

sjoneswrites

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Filters

1-10 of 1,240 Viking Ocean Viking Sky Cruise Reviews

5 Star Viking Sky Transatlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
kineheloe
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We had a wonderful two weeks on the Viking Sky from Barcelona to Ft. Lauderdale. The Deluxe Veranda room we had was spacious, clean and comfortable. Our room steward, Gede, was the best we have ever had in a cruise. Every request we had was taken care of by him. The entire staff was the biggest reason we loved this cruise. From the entertainers on board, particularly Paolo, to the bartenders ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

A great cruise for solo female traveller !

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
BlueBliss
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a fantastic cruise! I am an experienced female cruise traveller in my 60s. On this cruise I was traveling solo. It was my first time on Viking. The cabins, the food, the pools, the friendly staff, the many enrichment lecturers (4 on this cruise), the comfort of the ship for a long ocean journey - all exceeded my expectations. There were many different activities offered each ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Viking Sky Atlantic Crossing

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
StillwaterDave
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A very relaxing trip with excellent food, service, excursions and amenities. Dining at the included specialty restaurants (Manfredi and Chef's Table) have no upcharge and the menus changed during the trip. The main dining (The Restaurant) offers a variety of choices and some consistent regular items on the menu. The World Cafe has excellent sushi, seafood and at least 20 other items to select ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

First time but not the last time!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
P-Mike
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was greatly impressed by the staff as a whole. All the challenges and details of our journey were smoothed over by the attentiveness of the staff from the moment we arrived in Greece. The whole atmosphere of the cruise was peaceful and relaxing. The food was well beyond expectation - particularly at the buffet. I expect high level at specialty restaurants, but the buffet at the World Cafe ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Best of times!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
Jooles1111
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Always enjoy our Viking cruises. No children with a relaxed atmosphere. Restaurants have an array of choices for everyone. The staff here treat you like royalty and are very helpful. Plenty of choices to upgrade excursions. The tour guides are wonderful and very knowledgable. Ships crew are all very friendly and willing to assist. Ship was very well kept, they are always polishing something. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Viking is the way to cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
TK1952
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first cruise on one of the ocean ships. The registration was easy, payment plans were simple and communication was excellent. The "myjourney " site was informative and a breeze to navigate. We signed up for the pre cruise extension, and it was informative and enjoyable. Thanks to our director (Anastasia) and historian(Melina). All the excursions on the pre-cruise and the actual ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Viking - Better than most cruise lines

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
CandyO
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Viking definitely provides an upscale and worry-free cruise. Cost is hard to compare with other cruise lines as complementary alcohol, Wi-Fi, specialty restaurants, and port tours are included. Downsides: there are no coffee pot in our cabin. Also, dining menus were less than inspiring and service was SUPER slow. The small passenger numbers and amazing entertainment seals the deal for me to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Touring Italy to Turkey on the Viking Sky

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
mikerem48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (29+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our seventh cruise with Viking, our second Ocean Cruise; the previous River cruises were in China, Egypt, Portugal/Spain, Paris to the Swiss Alps and the Grand European Tour. The first ocean cruise was from New York to Oslo. The Ancient Adriatic Treasures cruise started in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

The trip of a lifetime

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
KLMoore
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

From the moment we stepped foot on the Viking Sky on day one, we were treated like royalty. The ultimate vacation, including luxury accommodations, impeccable care to each passenger, attention to detail, fulfilling our needs sometimes before we realize it, a member of the ship’s team accommodates whatever that may be instantly. In fact, a particularly caring/friendly member should be recognized, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Viking Sky and it's staff are the BEST

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
FloridaGalCruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Love Viking! This was my first cruise with Viking but will not be the last. The ship was spotless and well appointed. The staff was amazing and went out of their way to satisfied each and every request our small group had. We arrived at each port timely and all but Naples were wonderful. We really enjoyed the lower number of passengers on board. Food was plentiful and delicious in each ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Find a Viking Sky Cruise from $2,799

Any Month
Other Viking Ocean Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruise Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruise Reviews
Viking Vela Cruise Reviews
Viking Star Cruise Reviews
Viking Yi Dun Cruise Reviews
Viking Orion Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.