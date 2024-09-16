Every detail from our hotel pre-extension arrangements and our transportation to our ship was perfect. The process of our luggage being transferred to our ship was seamless. The staff was respectful, and kind. Our suite was clean and kept tidy thru the cruise. We especially liked the food from “The Chefs Table” and enjoyed our waiters there. At the end of our flight to get on an adjoining ...
We had a fabulous time. The service was the best of any hotel or cruise we have ever experienced. The food was excellent. We loved how the tables for 2 were separate if you wanted a private meal but close enough if you wanted a conversation with fellow travelers. All the workers were impeccably trained, kind, knowledgable. Our room was gorgeous and we loved our balcony.
This ship was ...
All staff helpful. No "wrong door" for asking questions. Tours excellent. Only one was rushed with too many tours in the same area. Otherwise tours were very well coordinated and meaningful. Lectures and Port-talks were very entertaining and helpful. Food selections on board and on tours were excellent. Learned lots and added to my historical and Biblical background knowledge.
Enjoyed the ...
This was our third cruise with Viking, our first ocean cruise. As we expected from prior experience, Viking service and hospitality was top-notch. Every staff member encountered, even passing in the hall, greeted us and asked how we were enjoying the trip; many would ask us what we were doing that day.
Our accommodations were spacious and comfortable. Food was always delicious, with many ...
This was our fourth Viking cruise, although the first ocean cruise with Viking. The entire experience was positive, the cabin was nice, if not large, the accoutrements of the ship were lovely, most of the show entertainment was excellent, and the daily excursions were generally excellent and well thought-out.
The food was certainly ample and delicious, although we shore to eat up on the buffet ...
Embarkation was very quick. Cabin was worn and needed to be refurbished. However, everything was very clean. We learned the ship will go to dry dock in November.
I had to instruct multiple guests on how to use the laundry and how to add soap - the instructions are not clear that the soap dispenser is on the wall!!
Excursion staff was very helpful. Cruise director was upbeat and engaging. ...
FIrst time cuise traveler. I was told by many that Viking does a great job. I was not dissapointed. Room was large with a nice size balcony. The bathroom had heated floors and was more spacious than I had expected. Room sevice was prompt. Cabin attendant was amazing - I requested special beverages for in room refrigerator, and it was always re-stocked with preferred drinks. Plenty of dining ...
Wonderful, attentive, staff and amenities that meet all your needs. Superb selection of short excursions..
Vikings main selling point are the staff on all levels as they are exceptionally well trained and lovely people. The ship is Amazingly, well appointed for a 10-year-old ship. That being said my understanding that it will be going to dry dock for. A complete renovation next month. The ...
We are returning Viking passengers. As such, we've come to expect excellence that Viking always provides. From booking our flights from the US and return, to the turn down service at night, they have spoiled us so completely, we will not even consider another cruise line. The Viking star is beautiful inside and out. The total onboard experience is five star. The decor, cabin accommodations and ...
Modern Ship, Spacious cabin and bathroom, lots of quite spaces to relax, excellent food selections, very good guides on excursions, nice shows, daily newsletter of events/activities on ship. Good port selection. Very nice bars at several locations/levels. Cannot say enough on how friendly and courteous he staff maintaining the cabin was. Tried the reservation only restaurant's but found the ...