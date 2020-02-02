"This is only my second cruise, the first was over twenty years ago, and my wife's first. We chose a cruise because of the relatively low cost and the ports of call which included some of our favorite places;..."Read More
Mortos13
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
The main dining room service was a little rusty on the first night. I expected that with it being the first cruise for the Liberty in the past 19 months. Service the rest of the cruise was great. The sanitation and safety precautions were outstanding. The “V” vs the “E” activities never seemed to be a problem. We did miss some of the regular activities that had to be adjusted because of the ...
We absolutely loved the layout of the ship. We had a huge spacious balcony cabin on the aft. We are gluten-free and had a wonderful experience. I believe we had the best gluten-free pizza we've ever had! Even though we had My Time dining, we were able to have the same waitstaff and table every night. The ice show was magnificent! In fact, we loved all the shows we saw, but we didn't make it ...
We prefer to cruise from Galveston and have previously cruised on the Liberty.
Embarkation was a breeze. Both Hubby and I used our own Scooters and had no problem getting on the ship. Since we timed our arrival to port for after 1 PM the Stateroom was ready and we were able to drop our carryon luggage off before going to lunch.
The stateroom was clean and roomy. The beds comfortable.
The ...
Galveston is a great port especially if you plan it around one of its many annual events, which this happened to be the last weekend of Mardi Gras and except for being a little chilly, it was fantastic. There are several parades and activities for a whole weekend worth of fun. We had a suite and so boarding would not have been a problem anyway, but we chose to enjoy the festivities and board late ...
Cruise took us to two ports that we have not been to. Galveston is driving distance from home.
Roatan we took a cab for 3 hours around Roatan and was great. Cab driver did not speak English, however, we do speak Spanish and Was not a problem. We did go to the monkeys, sloth, and bird habitat, and was great and need to see.
Belize we took an excursion to the Mayan ruins. These is a 4 ...
I used to live in Galveston (20 yrs ago) and cruised on Carnival a lot, and once on Royal from Houston. But this was my first after all that time. The thing that sticks with me the most is the unique, Texas-centric nature of this cruise that I enjoyed.
So happened that this cruise left on the first week of Mardi Gras on the island. Nice, because could explore the activities and parades. Sucks, ...
Embarkation was well organized and fast. Rooms are showing their age and are in bad need of a facelift. The buffet is the windjammer, should be called the people jammer, on sea days it’s absolutely gross in there, people everywhere, hard to find a table. The sit down dining was hit and miss, great one night and bad the next and the staff was the same. We had some great waiters and some duds. One ...
My husband and I were part of a family cruise group of 10. This was his first cruise, and my first in 30 years. Our entire group purchased The Key, and we purchased the Unlimited Drinks package.
Embarkation was super easy with The Key. Once we were checked in, we all walked straight on the ship and went to the dining room for our Chops welcome lunch. Our carry-on bags were brought to our rooms ...
We chose this cruise because of the Galveston departure port as we live in TX. We have two small boys (5 and 8) and this was our "trial" cruise for them to see if they liked cruising. We wanted to keep it simple and not fly anywhere. This was our first time on a larger ship. Hubby and I have only ever been on NCL mid-size ships (Jewel, Pearl, Gem) so I had high expectations given what I had heard ...
This was our 5th cruise, 4 with Carnival (absolutely no issues at all), but our first with Royal Caribbean, huge mistake on our part. I deeply regret that we switched lines! The multiple issues experienced & the extremely poor customer service onboard, as well as the follow up after the sailing, is beyond my comprehension.
We conveyed our issues while onboard as well as a follow up upon our ...