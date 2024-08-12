Absolutely love this ship. This was our 2nd cruise on the Grand Old Lady, the Grandeur of the Seas, and it will not be our last. After being on 12 different R.C. ships for 15 cruises, this ship has the best entertainment of all, thanks in big part to the Orchestra and the Royal Caribbean singers and dancers. There doesn't seem to be as much for the kids, other than ha ginger out in areas where ...
Grandeur of the Seas continues to offer a very relaxing, casual elegant style of cruise with friendly service throughout. If you do your homework and know what the ship offers and what it does not you'll find this older vessel to be in great shape and you won't be disappointed. If you're looking for a sports deck with basketball court or flow rider or water slides and that's important to you or ...
The staff is always so nice and friendly. Celinez was our waitress in the dining room, she was such a delight and amazing. We also had Danhi at our table and he was so sweet. The ship is very old and there is not much to do. What baffled my mind was the shower curtain in the bathroom. If you are used to cruising on the newer royal ships/celebrity and have been on luxury cruises (like my family ...
Decided to book this cruise back in June. I liked the length and some new destinations (Martinique and Dominican Republic) Embarkation was quick and smooth and we were in our stateroom at 1:00 PM sharp. Disembarkation was smooth as well. I knew this cruise would be special when people started forcing the large steel access doors to gain their staterooms before the announcement was made that the ...
I would have rated this cruise five stars if not for the food and the need for refurbishment, which I will discuss later.
Embarkation was very easy, with no chaos at all. We arrived at 11:30 AM despite the check-in time of 1:30 PM. The lines moved well, and we boarded the ship about 10 minutes later. Granted, we had priority embarkation since we stayed in a suite, but it seemed others were ...
We recently sailed on the 5-night Western Caribbean cruise aboard Grandeur of the Seas. While the crew was absolutely top-notch, the ship itself felt like it’s long overdue for an upgrade.
Let me start with the positives: the crew was incredible. Yonh and Yanti, our servers, provided exceptional service every day. They were friendly, attentive, and always made sure we had everything we needed. ...
Grandeur of the Seas is a good ship for a short getaway. Embarkation and disembarkation at Port Tampa was fast and easy. We used valet parking at the pier which we highly recommend for an additional $20. Port employees were friendly and expedient in helping us board the ship and disembark the last day. Grandeur underwent cosmetic and mechanical upgrades several months ago and it shows in most ...
Why can’t other ships have hot/warm buffet food like Grandeur of the Seas? This is our second time on Grandeur and we are happy to eat the buffet. Each dinner they put on something new and fab - what a spread of delicious options for freshly made crepes! The ship is dated, as are many others that sail from Tampa but that is due to the clearance under the skyway bridge. If you want the ...
We had a great time cruising with our friends. Excellent entertainment nightly. Loved John, the cruise director and his wife (Activity Director). Very nice adult only solarium with nearby cafe. Complimentary use of sauna and steam room for all guests was a treat as well.
Would like to see more salad main entree options in main dining room. Great process for embarkation and disembarkation. The ...
We left from Tampa on a five day cruise to Progreso and Cozumel. The Embarcation was fast as we had The Key along with the fact we had a suite. From the time we left the parking garage to being on board was about 15 minutes.
The Key gets you a meal in the dining room once on board. It was good as we didn't have to deal with the throngs in the buffet. Never ate in the buffet the whole cruise. As ...