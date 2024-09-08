Photo Credit: Darth Mom
Last Royal Carribean Cruise for our family…

Caribbean - Western Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
Jmandall
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Unfortunately this was not a great experience on this ship and we are avid cruise travelers. This cruise when all said and done cost us around 14k for 5 people in a balcony and interior room. Most expensive cruise I ever been on and not worth the money. Breakdown of costs: $8339- Balcony 4 people $2600- interior 1 person (shared room) $600- gratuity $600- dining package for 3 ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Pretty Wonderful for a Cruise

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
Stobsbroski
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was a great ship with plenty to do. I've always enjoyed the bigger and newer ships because I feel there is more to do and see. This is definitely the case with a caveat. Although there was more to see and do there were also WAY TOO many people on this ship. My family and I were on the Thanksgiving sailing and will NEVER do it again. Apparently, this was the first time the boat was at total ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

The "no -no" cruise on RCL's Wonder

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
sammon
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed many times on RCL including on the Wonder with the same itinerary in January of 2023. There is no doubt that RCL's service including quality of food has been declining in recent years. Even comparing this cruise with the exact same cruise we took in Jan 2023 there were a number of disappointments including: - NO parking in the terminal parking garage when we arrived for our ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Not so good Royal Caribbean

Caribbean - Western Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
Ri5inn
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Definitely disappointed on this cruise. The food was just not good no matter where we went with the exception of one of the specialty dining. Oh, and of course, the pizza. The windjammer restaurant and the other one at the other end of the ship were always so busy that you could walk around for 10 minutes and still not find a table. The main dinner dining was nothing special and lacking flavor ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Never again, be aware…..

Caribbean - Western Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
Travel dog2
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was the worst i have been on and here is why… Was like a carnival cruise . Too many people and not enough seats in the windjammer. Noise level everywhere is very high There is not enough lounge chairs on decks near pool Way too many kids screening and just everywhere , there was not a single place for peace and quiet. The food was mediocre, nothing special at ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Every day was Wonderful on Wonder of the Seas

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
jjaazzy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have not sailed on RCCL since 2012, We had a family member who wanted to try cruising. They love pickle ball so that was the criteria to find a ship that offered it. After making a list of possibilities she chose Wonder of the Seas. Thank you RCCL for making this past week absolutely amazing. Where can you take people these days and have it meet and exceed expectations, not once but every ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Wonder was less than Wonderful, but still had fun.

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
MsCathieS
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Just some background, we are experienced cruisers, diamond members on Royal, but have traveled most of the other lines as well. This was meant to be a relaxing, uncomplicated trip for us, just to relax. Embarkation was perfect, arrived at 10:30, were on the ship by 11:00. No issues at all. Cabin - We had an interior view (central park) balcony cabin. It was ok and "fine", but I would ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Good experience, but try a specialty restaurant

Caribbean - Western Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
CruiserGuy7613
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I’m not someone who’s been on a large number of cruises. My wife arranged this in fact. This is my 4th cruise of this overall style & 1st RC. The first thing I’ll say is if you are spending the money to do this you should eat at a speciality restaurant a couple of times if you’re into great (not just good) food. The other couple we travelled with did and they *loved* that food. We weren’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with children

RCCL -better food at a $10 Vegas buffet.

Caribbean - Western Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
castercon
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is beautiful. The entertainment was very good. However, the food is absolutely horrible. Even the specialty restaurants are not good at all. And they are not shy about overcharging for them either. Pretty incredible how the food keeps getting worse and worse with Royal Caribbean. Why they can’t improve the food is beyond me. I would be willing to pay a bit more for my cruise just to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Never Again

Caribbean - Western Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

User Avatar
Anon amous
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Full of Kids, Music too loud EVERYWHERE...around pool, shows, promenade. Couldn't hear announcements properly. Not long enough in port.,1:30pm all aboard is a wasted day! Activities and shows cancelled or technical issues. Extremely hot surfaces to walk on bare foot around pool area and very slippy, saw many people slip/fall. No adults only pool outside. Kids inside solarium jacuzzi (adult ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

