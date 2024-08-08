We booked this cruise 18 months in advance just so we could get the room we wanted. We stayed in the Crown Loft Suite. This room is 2 story with 2 full baths and a nice sized balcony. We had 2 dedicated room attendants they were super great. The room cost for the 8 days was around 9k and you are in Sky class. This allows you to enjoy the private dining room, suite lounge and upper sun deck only ...
This ship is nice fun the shows and activities but the blaze club was very poor the dance floor Food was ok not my favorite but not bad . The worse experience ever was shopping at Regalia Fine Watches tag price $558 and the sales girl checked the price for me $301 i was so happy and bought but unfortunately here in USA the same watch costs from $170 to $220 plus tax making me feel stupid please ...
Weather was not their fault, but the drinks from April to now were horrible. We ordered 2 wines at dinner time to our surprise the three wines were the same And had horrific taste. It was like left over wine out in a bottle and served again. The waitresses and waiters work so hard and you can't rate the food but there service. This is not correct. Food as mediocre and the drink package a ...
A trans Atlantic cruise has been on our bucket list for years and our recent crossing on Oasis was perfect. I should add the caveat that our ship was not at capacity(around 5200) and most of the shortfall was children which made access to many activities painless.
We chose this cruise on Oasis as the two week itinerary would allow us to really explore everything the ship had to offer. Access ...
Since this was my first cruise, I have nothing to compare it to. But I will tell you what I liked and what needed improvement.
First the good... Every employee on the ship was extremely nice and helpful except for one, but more in that later. The cabins were nice if not a bit dated, but kept very clean. The entertainment on board, although all of it was not my cup of tea, it was excellent. All ...
Was on oasis of the seas on the first September for a week and had a relaxing holiday. We had a hiccup on our first morning in windjammers but would like to thank Ade the Manager of windjammer who came and seen us and sorted everything out for us. No we didn't complain to any staff member about our issue but the waiter in my time dinning over heard us telling the people next to us and he must have ...
The ship was overcrowded with public spaces and dining areas very busy. Any time dining in MDR level 3 was chaos with 45-60 min queue if no reservation. Meanwhile MDR level 4 was empty and tranquil. Food average at best. Windjammer looked dated with dirty carpets and there were long queues when open. There are no pool snack areas so mid afternoon you need to leave Solarium to then queue at ...
We were warned the lines would be horrible on RCL but from Embarkation to Dis-embarkation- it was a breeze. We never had to wait long for elevators, getting seated at the main dining room or any of the other places to eat. Service was great all throughout the ship. Shows were just so so. Food was good for the most part.. Having multiple food options included in the cost was good. Give the RCL ...
This was my first family cruise, having travelled several times before on Royal Caribbean I caught the bug and managed to persuade my family to celebrate some milestone birthdays here instead of on land.
All my previous cruises had been from Florida so this was my first European cruise so although I was expecting the usual RC experience, I was aware there might be some differences (and there ...
Our family of 15 (8 adults, 7 kids aged from 3 to 13) celebrated a milestone by going on a one week Med cruise out of Rome. While we had a great time on the ship as there was tons for the kids to do in an otherwise very port intensive week, as a mostly Celebrity cruiser, it is hard not to make comparisons between the two lines.
Main observations -
SHIP
My husband and I had been on ...