Royal Theatre sign looking up the deck levels
Photo Credit: RobbydoooUK
Royal Palace in Naples
Photo Credit: RobbydoooUK
Aqua show diver from the top deck
Photo Credit: RobbydoooUK
Lazer Tag/Quasar in Studio B
Photo Credit: RobbydoooUK
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
3,787 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Oasis of the Seas October 1, 2023 to October 8, 2023
"No waiting in line, straight in, sea pass was scanned from phone, off to x-ray, sent to counter with no one ahead of us ..Room service still has continental breakfast for free...."Read More
Cruise Girl Forever avatar

Cruise Girl Forever

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

Filters

1-10 of 3,787 Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Great cruise loved Crown Loft Suite

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
Gingerchorvatgolden
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise 18 months in advance just so we could get the room we wanted. We stayed in the Crown Loft Suite. This room is 2 story with 2 full baths and a nice sized balcony. We had 2 dedicated room attendants they were super great. The room cost for the 8 days was around 9k and you are in Sky class. This allows you to enjoy the private dining room, suite lounge and upper sun deck only ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Stay away from Regalia watches store

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
Hjhhhhhjhhjjjjjjjjjjj
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This ship is nice fun the shows and activities but the blaze club was very poor the dance floor Food was ok not my favorite but not bad . The worse experience ever was shopping at Regalia Fine Watches tag price $558 and the sales girl checked the price for me $301 i was so happy and bought but unfortunately here in USA the same watch costs from $170 to $220 plus tax making me feel stupid please ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Lack of employees

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
Ana Annie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Weather was not their fault, but the drinks from April to now were horrible. We ordered 2 wines at dinner time to our surprise the three wines were the same And had horrific taste. It was like left over wine out in a bottle and served again. The waitresses and waiters work so hard and you can't rate the food but there service. This is not correct. Food as mediocre and the drink package a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Trans Atlantic on Oasis perfect

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
CanuckAlberta
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

A trans Atlantic cruise has been on our bucket list for years and our recent crossing on Oasis was perfect. I should add the caveat that our ship was not at capacity(around 5200) and most of the shortfall was children which made access to many activities painless. We chose this cruise on Oasis as the two week itinerary would allow us to really explore everything the ship had to offer. Access ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

I would try another cruise line the next time

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
Dirk Dirk60
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Since this was my first cruise, I have nothing to compare it to. But I will tell you what I liked and what needed improvement. First the good... Every employee on the ship was extremely nice and helpful except for one, but more in that later. The cabins were nice if not a bit dated, but kept very clean. The entertainment on board, although all of it was not my cup of tea, it was excellent. All ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Thank you RC fantastic holiday will return

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
Grotty Jess
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Was on oasis of the seas on the first September for a week and had a relaxing holiday. We had a hiccup on our first morning in windjammers but would like to thank Ade the Manager of windjammer who came and seen us and sorted everything out for us. No we didn't complain to any staff member about our issue but the waiter in my time dinning over heard us telling the people next to us and he must have ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Not sure about this one!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
Wishforcruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship was overcrowded with public spaces and dining areas very busy. Any time dining in MDR level 3 was chaos with 45-60 min queue if no reservation. Meanwhile MDR level 4 was empty and tranquil. Food average at best. Windjammer looked dated with dirty carpets and there were long queues when open. There are no pool snack areas so mid afternoon you need to leave Solarium to then queue at ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

First Time Cruisers Super Happy

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
CruisingFanForever
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were warned the lines would be horrible on RCL but from Embarkation to Dis-embarkation- it was a breeze. We never had to wait long for elevators, getting seated at the main dining room or any of the other places to eat. Service was great all throughout the ship. Shows were just so so. Food was good for the most part.. Having multiple food options included in the cost was good. Give the RCL ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Excellent first family cruise!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
RobbydoooUK
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my first family cruise, having travelled several times before on Royal Caribbean I caught the bug and managed to persuade my family to celebrate some milestone birthdays here instead of on land. All my previous cruises had been from Florida so this was my first European cruise so although I was expecting the usual RC experience, I was aware there might be some differences (and there ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Perfect Family Cruise but.....

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

User Avatar
Mimiya11
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our family of 15 (8 adults, 7 kids aged from 3 to 13) celebrated a milestone by going on a one week Med cruise out of Rome. While we had a great time on the ship as there was tons for the kids to do in an otherwise very port intensive week, as a mostly Celebrity cruiser, it is hard not to make comparisons between the two lines. Main observations - SHIP My husband and I had been on ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Find an Oasis of the Seas Cruise from $382

Any Month
Other Royal Caribbean Ship Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.