NCL doesn’t disclose that more than half of the specialty dining venues are closed. Also only bars mid-ship around the pool are open. Various gelato, coffee bars, and snack areas are closed. Shore excursions are less than what is on the website. If you want the entertainment and variety of food venues, this is NOT the cruise for you. Clientele was 80% over 60 and clearly there for the buffet. ...
In my opinion there is no better way to see 4 Hawaiian islands than by taking the Pride of America. This cruise was the 4th sailing of this cruise since NCL started up again. Overall we thought every part of the cruise was very good. Check in was all of 10 minutes and we were on board. We were very pleased to get a balcony upgrade - this was our first hint that the cruise was sailing at less than ...
This review is about our return to cruising and our experience on this 4th cruise week since the Covid shutdown 2 years ago. We cruised Norwegian 2/20 just before shutdown, so having returned this morning 5/7/22 from Norwegian's Pride of America (Hawaiian) cruise and cruisetour. Here's what we experienced and we will refer to this post-Covid experience onboard and not life about the ship itself. ...
This was the second Hawaiian cruise after the pandemic shut down and there are some growing pains. The ship was at 40% capacity, about 1100 passengers, and only 40% staff. Only one MDR was open for dinner only. Buffet of course. Cadillac diner for 24/7 snacks, which my family didn't really think was that great. And only Cagney's and Jefferson's Bistro were available for specialty dining. Because ...
We waited almost 3 years to go on our honeymoon and it was worth the wait!
They were running at just over 50% capacity and sure, some of the restaurants weren't open, but they notified all the passengers in advance and even compensated us with extra onboard credit to make up for it.
The only real disappointment was the Sushi Bar wasn't open.
We had a penthouse suite that was enormous! ...
As a Platinum Member with NCL, this is the second time I have taken the Pride of America cruise. I have also been dedicated to NCL and prefer to cruise with them based on their customer service. The Pride of America had been docked for two years due to Covid. April 9th was the the first sailing since then. We have always stayed in top of the line suites (Owners Suite, Three Bedroom Garden ...
Seven of us traveled aboard the Pride of America in March. Please note, we were the last cruise allowed before the 'Rona shut the world down, so keep that in mind, as for precautions were taken and new procedures were added hourly throughout the week.
We were lucky enough to book an obstructed view suite (Cabin 7094). Staying in a suite has some added benefits, like express check in at the ...
It was on our bucket list and we were traveling with friends. Staff was not friendly. Food not very good, Pink Champagne Lounge smelled like sewerage. Overall this wasnt a good experience and we spent alot of money on this cruise., NCL has definately changed since we took an Alaska Cruise. The Specialty Restaurants wer okay. The staff seemed to be bothered by being there. The Cruise ...
The POA is refurbished and looks nice and modern on the inside. The food and entertainment is sub par from the other Norwegian cruises we have been on we figured it was because they have to pay American wages and had to cut back on money. Still good food but no shrimp or lobster nights and just a little less variety. The bar service is sub par they just move very fast takes a long time to get ...
We did this cruise 6 years ago and really enjoyed the islands tour. Our favorite islands when all was said and done are Maui and Kauai.
Ship is smaller and being American flagged means the crew gets decent pay and US work rules which translates to high morale. Recommend 2 days minimum in Oahu on front end to adjust time zones and relax a bit. You don't have to stay on the crowded Waikki ...