Pride of America was commissioned in 2005 and in spring 2016 underwent a massive, multimillion-dollar enhancement project during a monthlong dry dock, which saw the ship essentially gutted replacing old furnishings with updated carpeting, furniture and flooring. Several bars were completely overhauled, private cabanas were added to Deck 14, the suites were refurbished and the spa was upgraded. The results of this effort are impressive and immediately apparent upon boarding the ship. In addition to a fresh paint job in patriotic colors, the interior resembles that of a five-star resort.

Pride of America's wide variety of restaurant and entertainment offerings allows passengers with different interests to find the place that works for them. The Gold Rush Saloon, for example, is a nice spot for those looking for a casual evening of beer drinking and listening to karaoke. On the other side of the spectrum, those who want a fancier evening (with posher drinks) can go to the Napa Wine Bar and Pink's Champagne Bar. The Hollywood Theater is a good place for those who want to hear show tunes and see Broadway-style performances while Club Mardi Gras is perfect for people who are more interested in a lounge atmosphere and want to dance well into the evening.

This diversity of venues, including restaurants, lends itself to a fairly spacious atmosphere while onboard. It doesn't often feel like there are more than 2,000 people on the ship at the same time. The spacious vibe is also helped by the fact that most of the ship empties when in port, and the ship is in port every day.

When planning your days in port, note that with the exception of Kona, the ship docks at ports that are short driving distances to any points of interest. This is a noticeable difference for passengers used to cruising in places like the Caribbean where most activities can be found immediately on shore. For this reason, it is advisable to organize shore activities in advance. Pride of America offers a plethora of exciting shore excursions for a fee (ziplining, kayaking, bus tours of Volcanoes National Park, luaus and more). Shore excursions are such a big deal on this ship that they often fill up before the ship leaves port the first day. Do some research before you go and try to sign up way in advance for the best slots.