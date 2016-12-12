  • Write a Review
Hobart to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

4.2
Very Good
17 reviews

1-10 of 17 Hobart to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Great crew, enjoyed the scenery & wildlife

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Keen-Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I wanted to see some of Tasmania and were very pleasantly surprised by the variety, scenery and wildlife we saw as we were shown around by the energetic, thoughtful and experienced tour guides. Food and service were very good with wine included with the meals. I recommend being on a small ship like this - so much more personal. All the passengers could fit on the tender which was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Explore remote wilderness area of Tasmania in comfort.

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Mike1949
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In February we enjoyed a fabulous 7-night Tasmanian cruise out of Hobart. It was our third cruise on the Coral Discoverer and it was great to see that the crew keep her in tip top condition. There were quite a few familiar faces in the crew, and all are friendly and welcoming. The cruise documentation states that the itinerary is flexible and will vary according to weather and sea conditions. ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for such an exceptional review! Glad to hear your 7 Night Expedition of Tasmania was so fabulous, despite the change of itinerary due to the devastating bush fires of the area. We...

Sail Date: February 2019

Discovering the Tasmanian Southern Coast

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Carstahoy
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Having sailed on the Coral Discoverer (previously Oceanic Discoverer) from Darwin to Broome in 2015 our party of six decided to "do it again" ie. enjoy a nice cabin along with great service, friendly staff, great food and drink offerings whilst we sail and view magnificent scenery, visit historic places, walk in wilderness areas, enjoy enlightening talks and films and have a lot of fun in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

In a word 'Superb'!

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MHUGOM
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

On the strength of a seven day cruise on this small ship (70 passengers max) around the southern coast of New Zealand, we booked for the seven day voyage around the east, south and west coast of Tasmania. It was flawless. the captain, Gary Wilson, and his amazing crew provided us with an extremely comfortable and luxurious haven from which to experience the extraordinary Tasmanian coastline. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Tasmanian Expedition

Review for Coral Expeditions I to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cheryl Joy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I thought a short cruise on a small expedition boat was perfect to visit the amazing coastline of Tasmania. Only 26 passengers on board and a great group to travel with. This is advertised as boutique cruising and yes it is small and personal, with amazing staff, great food and excellent service, but the boat itself leaves a lot to be desired. As I booked at the last minute, we chose a lower ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Traveled with children

No Port Davey, No Wilderness

Review for Coral Expeditions I to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Sea Butterfly
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It is clear in the Coral Expeditions I itinerary for Tasmania that the destinations achievable are weather dependant. Port Davey is the only part of the voyage that can be left off the agenda due to rough seas. Their assertion of rough seas is debatable, as the BoM South West coast forecasts for Tasmania did not show seas above 2.5 metres. However, I am mindful that this cruise is on a small ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Comfortable but Not Courageous

Review for Coral Expeditions I to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Unused Username
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

All technical aspects of this cruise were faultless. These would include embarkation, disembarkation, dining arrangements, cabin fittings, general cleanliness, ship handling and maintenance. Staff were skilled and helpful. Meals were well timed, varied and tasty. Dining was informal, allowing all passengers to meet. Numerous lectures provided background for the shore excursions. The tender, large ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

A novel way to see remote Tasmania

Review for Coral Expeditions II to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Miriam Faine
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Small boat cruising is relatively new in Australia but it's a great way to reach remote destinations. This summer cruise in Tasmania took us to Port Davey in the South Western wilderness where believe it or not we got a fine suntan. We saw the beautiful and incredibly rare orange bellied parrot as well as seals, wallabies, pademelons, dolphins, back half of a whip snake, mutton bird rookeries, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Awesome cruise if you're super organised.

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
jspitz1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have just returned from a short sector cruise with Ovation of the Seas. This was my 14th cruise-I have cruised with Royal Caribbean, Cunard, Princess, Star cruises, Carnival and P&O before. I desperately wanted to go on this ship when it was released but couldn't convince my husband as it was minimum of 6 nights and involved travelling to Singapore with two young kids which he didn't want to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

Traveled with children

Gets to places others never go.

Review for Coral Expeditions I to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Suffolk Codger
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Great small boat/ship cruise. Only 16 guests on board. Excellent excursions. Knowledgeable guides/experts. Got to places others never reach. Great food. Needed some persuasion to get the skipper to go to Port Davey in fairly iffy weather. Never been so cold as we were in Bathurst Harbour - couldn't believe it. But an amazing place - and a real privilege to be there Really good cabin - ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

