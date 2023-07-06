When it debuts in May 2023, the 2,700-passenger Resilient Lady will be become the third vessel in Virgin Voyages' expanding fleet. It joins sibling "Lady Ships" Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, with a fourth ship, Brilliant Lady, on order at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard.

Like its sisters, Resilient Lady will offer numerous inclusions in the fare, such as a basic beverage package, gratuities, Wi-Fi and fitness classes, the latter reflecting the adult-only line's "Vitamin Sea" ethos of wellbeing and rejuvenation.

Resilient Lady Deck Plans Offer Non-Standard Cruising Fun

Richard Branson's Virgin Group set out to deliver bold ships that challenge traditional cruise ship design. As such, Resilient Lady is expected to follow closely in the wake of its three sisters, with small improvements and design tweaks typical of the third vessel to enter service in any new class of ship.

Sailors (as the line calls its passengers) can expect a wide range of dining options minus the usual main dining room and buffet set up. Although they have yet to be finalized, they are likely to include eateries found on the other ships, such as the Mediterranean Dock House, Bento Baby sushi bar, the American Diner & Dash and Mexican play on words Let’s Taco Bout. The main buffet restaurant that's a mainstay on virtually all large cruise ships was tweaked into the Food Hall on Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady and is likely to be the same on the newest ship.

Onboard accommodations will comprise 1,408 cabins, the majority of which have ocean views and around 86 percent with balconies. Cabins for solo travellers will also be on offer and the largest cabins will be the Mega RockStar suites with retro furnishings, vinyl turntables and electric guitars. Most cabins will feature the 'seabed', a completely new-to-cruise feature when first debuted on Scarlet Lady. To provide more room in the daytime the double or twin beds are reconfigured into a sofa. There are also hammocks on the balconies.

Suite guests will get a host of added perks. For Rockstar suite passengers this includes early booking and priority access to restaurants and venues onboard, a dedicated onboard agents on call 24/7, access to "Richard's Rooftop", a top-deck sundeck and bar and a fully stocked inclusive in-room bar (first round on Virgin). For Mega Rockstars, the added perks also includes a bar tab, including alcoholic, specialty beverages and bottles of wine in all bars and eateries onboard, plus a personalized bottomless in-room bar; private transfer to and from the ship or free parking (where available) in your embarkation port; free access to the Redemption Spa thermal suite; complimentary laundry and curated "Shore Things" (excursions) at every port.

Elsewhere, Resilient Lady is expected to put an emphasis on fitness and relaxation with the Training Camp fitness area and relaxing private cabanas on the upper deck.

Resilient Lady Will Feature Energy-Saving Technology

All staterooms will have sensors that detect whether or not the cabin is occupied, allowing the blinds to shut automatically and the air conditioning and lighting to adjust to optimal power saving settings.

Virgin Voyages uses Climeon, a technology that utilizes heat generated from the ship's engines to produce electricity and thereby decreasing the demand for fuel. Virgin Voyages is also offsetting its direct climate change emissions through the purchase of carbon offsets by supporting renewable energy initiatives such as wind and solar projects.

When is Resilient Lady's Maiden Voyage?

Resilient Lady entered service on May 15 2023, with a seven-night round-trip sailing from Athens to the Greek islands.

Resilient Lady's Itineraries Include the Mediterranean and Caribbean

Homeporting in Athens for its maiden season, Resilient Lady will sail on two week-long round-trip cruises. The Greek Isles itinerary will call at Santorini, Rhodes, Crete and Mykonos, with an overnight stay in Mykonos. The Adriatic itinerary will visit Dubrovnik -- with a late-night stay -- before sailing along the Adriatic coast to Kotor, Corfu and Argostoli.

The ship will then reposition and homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a series of Caribbean cruises during the winter of 2022 and 2023. Again, there will be a choice of two itineraries. The Southeastern Caribbean Isles cruise will call at Tortola, Guadeloupe, Barbados, St Lucia and Antigua, and the Sunsets in the Lesser Antilles itinerary sails to Aruba, Curacao, Martinique and St Kitts.

Resilient Lady Specs

Resilient Lady is 110,000 gross tons and will carry 2,700 passengers at full capacity, with 1,150 crew.