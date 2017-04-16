  • Newsletter
European Waterways Europe Cruise Reviews

4.8
18 reviews

1-10 of 18 European Waterways Europe Cruise Reviews

A Great Cruise on the Caledonian Canal

Review for Spirit of Scotland to Europe - British Isles & Western

MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed a wonderful cruise six night on the Spirit of Scotland in July/August 2022. Our group, many of whom are seasoned “bargers,” chartered the ship for the week. The barge was a wonderful way to see the Highlands and a good time was definitely had by all. Our cabin was very comfortable with ample storage. All cabins are downstairs on the lower floor of the barge; access is by a ...
Sail Date: July 2022

A huge disappointment

Review for Spirit of Scotland to Europe - River Cruise

alisonweirhistorian
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have done over fifteen great river cruises in Europe with various companies, and sailed on the Caledonian Canal on Lord of the Glens. We chose this trip with European Waterways because it had a different itinerary and we wanted to return to the Scottish Highlands. At over £3,000 each for 6 nights, we were looking forward to a very high standard of food and service. The crew were great and very ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Pampered while cruising the Thames visiting Historic Gems

Review for Magna Carta to Europe - River Cruise

MadisonBay
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Luxurious barge with spacious accommodations for 8. Every detail is handled. The cruise begins with high tea at the Stafford Hotel in London before transfer to the barge. The Magna Carta is beautiful, meticulously clean and very comfortable. Our cabin and bathroom were large and nicely appointed. The staff was lovely and anticipated our every need. Our tour guide was very well informed taking ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cruise

Review for Renaissance to Europe - River Cruise

Robert Crook
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The trip was great in every respect. Crew were all helpful and pleasent. The food was all good and and a variety. The trips of the boat were interesting and guides gave us sufficient information. The trip up the Douro was the best view I have seen on any river trip. The passenger were from vareous destinations, which made for interesting conversations. The meals were sit where you like which ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Enchanting Cruise on the Canal du Midi

Review for Enchante to Europe - River Cruise

Kiiks
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I, along with dear friends, celebrated our wedding anniversaries with a 6 night cruise on the barge Enchante. It was truly a wonderful trip. Our accomodations were very comfortable and the staff was beyond fabulous. Our Captain, Pierre Yves, was a master, our Hostesses, Cheryl and Sophie pampered us beyond our expectations, our Tour Guide and part-time lock operater, Claire ...
Sail Date: April 2018

A Dream of a Week on the Canal du Midi

Review for Enchante to Europe - River Cruise

papugh
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our week on Enchante was amazing. The accommodations were roomy and luxurious. This barge has beautiful furnishings and great character. The countryside along the Canal du Midi is beautiful. Watching it pass by on the barge, walking along the tow path and biking alongside are relaxing and very enjoyable. This is a great way to take a break from the world. The Captain, Crew and Chef are an amazing ...
Sail Date: October 2017

Exceptional

Review for L'Impressionniste to Europe - River Cruise

rwlid
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have taken quite a few cruises including ocean, canal and river and quite honestly this is the best water trip we have ever taken. If you want an incredibly relaxing 6 night vacation with excellent food and service, good company and scenic views constantly passing by your window, then this is the trip for you. We were picked up from the Hotel Westminster in Paris and taken in comfortable ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Tasting the delicious world of a luxury hotel barge cruise

Review for La Belle Epoque to Europe - River Cruise

mgrenby
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Never does “It’s all about the voyage” ring more true than when that voyage happens to be a luxury hotel barge cruise on France’s Burgundy Canal. And small wonder. While the facts and figures are interesting, the feelings you experience are what make such a voyage so special and which linger long after the trip ends. Still, we need a few of those facts and figures to set the scene and launch ...
Sail Date: June 2017

A wonderful week!

Review for Scottish Highlander to Europe - British Isles & Western

halljm
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had a wonderful week aboard the Scottish Highlander with Mick and the crew during the first week of June, 2017. Our cruising companions from the United States, New Zealand, and Australia were delightful and made for a fantastic week cruising the Caledonian Canal. Charlotte, our chef, made every meal a culinary delight. Pete, our tour guide, gave us complete historical descriptions of every ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Trip of a Lifetime!

Review for Magna Carta to Europe - River Cruise

J&amp;F
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This review is a bit late, but the memories of our fantastic barge cruise on Magna Carta with Dominic and his amazing crew still remain with us. Magna Carta is top notch; the cabins are roomy, the beds are comfortable, and the common areas are wonderfully maintained. Dominic has placed time and effort into her and it clearly shows. Magna Carta is perfectly designed for relaxing and seeing the ...
Sail Date: April 2017

