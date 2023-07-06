  • Write a Review
Enchante Review

Enchante joined the GoBarging fleet in summer 2009. The Former Dutch grain barge was rebuilt at an Amsterdam shipyard into a luxury floating hotel with a capacity of eight passengers. Enchante sails in the South of France on the Canal du Midi and Rhone River.

Here's what you can expect on an Enchante cruise:

Accommodations include four roughly 200-square-foot cabins. Tastefully appointed cabins -- dark hardwood chairs, fresh flowers, high-end floral patterned bedding -- feature double beds and are shower-only (some of Go Barging's barges include baths).

Cruises typically include all meals with local wine, all shore excursions (guided tours to historic sites or wine tastings of Corbières at Domaine de Guery, for instance), an open bar and bikes for passenger use. Optional excursions, including hot air balloon rides and golf, are extra.

Public spaces include a saloon with TV and DVD player, and a sun deck with loungers and hot tub. There's also a demonstration galley for passengers to watch the chef in action, internet connection onboard, a passenger computer, CD/iPod sound system and air conditioning throughout.

The four-person crew is comprised of a skipper, chef, tour guide and stewardess.

Passengers: 8
Crew: 4
Passenger to Crew: 2:1
Launched: 2009

European Waterways Enchante Cruiser Reviews

Enchanting Cruise on the Canal du Midi

My husband and I, along with dear friends, celebrated our wedding anniversaries with a 6 night cruise on the barge Enchante. It was truly a wonderful trip.Read More
Kiiks

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

A Dream of a Week on the Canal du Midi

Our week on Enchante was amazing. The accommodations were roomy and luxurious. This barge has beautiful furnishings and great character. The countryside along the Canal du Midi is beautiful.Read More
papugh

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Cruise on the Enchante on the Canal du Midi

Four of us recently cruised for 6 days on the Enchante. It cruised from Carcassonne to Narbonne in southern France on the Canal du Midi. We had an absolutely delightful time.Read More
rpeirce

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

