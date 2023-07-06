Renaissance is an ex-French cargo carrier built in 1960 and converted into a hotel barge in 1997. The eight-passenger ship cruises Western Burgundy and the Upper Loire.

Here's what you can expect on a Renaissance barge cruise:

The four cabins are (2) 260 or (2) 270 square feet. Two have king bed configurations and two feature twins that can be pushed together to form Kings. Each cabin has a closet, individually controlled A.C. and a shower-only bathroom.

Cruises include all meals with wine (and French cheese board), all shore excursions, an open bar and bikes for passenger use. Optional excursions, including hot air balloon rides and golf, are extra.

Public spaces include a saloon with Bose Hi-Fi system, and a sun deck with eight loungers and hot tub. The ship features air conditioning throughout.

The five-person crew is made up of a captain, tour guide/deck-hand, chef, housekeeper and pilot/engineer.