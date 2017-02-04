This ship is marketed as one of the fastest cruise ships afloat. We were late arriving at Bermuda, we missed Golfito altogether because we were late, we missed Hilo altogether because we were late, we missed Raiatea altogether because we were late. To cap it all the ship lost propulsion and we were all cast into darkness, forcing it to anchor, as we drifted coming out of Sydney. There were serious ...
We chose this cruise for the chance to see LA and San Francisco. what did we see . More sea than expected.
All went well until we exited the Panama canal then an argument with a fishing net ( we lost) reduced our speed to 8 knots and our itinerary was lost as well , missed ports, reduced time in port and more tendering . LA no chance ,San Francisco 3 days down to 1and a half , We went to El ...
We usually travel with P&O during the January - March period to escape the British winter but they had nothing new this year so we thought a return to Fred Olsen with a different itinerary would be different.
We travelled on Balmoral 10 years ago and she has been sympathetically updated since and is very well maintained. The problem we had last time still exists unfortunately - she is just not ...
Small ship. Less 1000 passengers. Very well recommended. Cabin 7016 excellent, comfortable spotlessly clean. Lovely stewerdess. Dining, first class service, food hot, good selection, staff and service excellent. Entertainment brilliant and very professional. Bars, lounge's, library again very efficient excellent service. Ship generally is very comfortable softly furnished with very little glitz. ...
For the Mardi Gras Celebrations in New Orleans - which were tremendous.
The voyage started 7-8 hours late, this did not really affect us. Many passengers travelled down by pre-arranged coach from Scotland, Wales & North of England and these passengers were held for 7 hours or so at Southampton departures terminal as the coaches would not/could not change their schedules. Very few disabled ...
We choose this cruise for the Mardi Gras, which was both the highpoint and low point. We made the mistake of booking via Fred for the masquerade ball, very expensive and very poor, probably the worst value for money I have ever spent.
The following day, fat Tuesday was free and probably one of the best day we have had abroad.
We did have poor weather and we missed 4 stops, there was also ...
This was a really disappointing cruise. From a 7 hour delay in departure, 4 missed ports, 3 Captains and an ignominious homecoming with one of the lifeboats strapped to the bow deck like a bathtime duck, this was definitely not Fred Olsen’s finest hour.
Storms in the North Sea resulted in the ship docking very late at Southampton with many passengers having several hours wait in the ...
I have cruised many times with Fred. Olsen and several times on the "Balmoral". It was the itinerary that attracted me to this cruise. It was primarily the Canadian part of the cruise is which I was particularly interested in.
The ship sailed from Southampton on 1st September and we had an Atlantic crossing of 5 days ahead of us. We were blessed with calm seas and pleasant weather all the way. It ...