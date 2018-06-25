Overall this was a positive cruising experience. This was my second time sailing on Disney Wonder, it does not look like a 20+ year old ship, the staff keep her up very well!
Dining: The food in the buffet was unacceptable in my opinion. The breakfast menu never changed, and the food they did have did was not appetizing. The breads and pastries were all stale and the eggs were rubbery. Skip the ...
Kids age 16 and 17. We had never cruised before and never been to Alaska. We love Disney so this seemed like a good fit.
Spent a day in Vancouver both before and after the cruise. Took a guided tour, wonderful city.
Embarkation was straightforward, we boarded with no waiting around 12:30pm.
The ship is pristine, you would never guess it's 20 years old. Everything literally looks brand ...
We previously sailed on the Disney Dream during a Bahamas cruise and loved the experience. When we decided to try Alaska this year, Disney was a no-brainer for our family. The Wonder, however, is a smaller ship than the Dream, as it is one of the two classic ships in Disney's fleet. Regardless, the Wonder was incredible, and we had an amazing time.
SHIP - OVERALL
The Wonder is a beautiful ...
About us: First time cruising as a family with 2 school age girls under 10 years old.
My summary: Premium pricing is worth it for the premium service - especially if you have kids.
TIP: Get the tickets for Frozen Gathering, Princess Gathering, and Character Breakfast as soon as the online activities open for you.
- Entertainment - Extremely good quality of shows and performances. In ...
Having taken 3 cruises on Disney in the Caribbean, we decided to give them a try for Alaska as well. Even though there was no land package offered, the shore excursions, including some Disney exclusives (not available from private tour operators) looked amazing, and turned out better than expected.
Ship departed from Vancouver, BC, Canada. Although we had used Disney to book hotels for the ...
In an effort to get our families to experience more of the world than just the Caribbean, we decided to book an Alaskan cruise. We are 2 families who cruise together regularly (moms are cousins) and this time we both invited our parents to come along and see what we've been raving about for so many Disney cruises now. One family has 5 kids (20, 19, 9, 6, and 3) and the other has 2 kids (11 and ...
We selected Disney as they have always provided the best service, food variety, entertainment and shore excursions. This was our second Disney Alaska cruise. This was a 9 day adventure and it took us to places we did not experience before. People ask us, "what about the kids?" Well, Disney has play & pool areas and entertainment set aside specifically for kids. Also, they have clubs and an ...
We figured Disney would be great with kids considering the characters, shows and kids club. We have a 7, 5 and 2 year old. No previous cruise experience. Many kid friendly resorts though.
So on the criteria of characters, shows and kids club.
Characters, Disney comes through. No complaints. If you have kids who love princesses, ignore the rest of this review and just go. We have 3 boys, ...
We landed in Vancouver on the Friday before the Monday departure. There was a long line for taxis at the airport. I should have ordered a car--lots of people had. But the taxi fare was a flat fee of $31 Canadian to downtown. We stayed at the Blue Horizon hotel. Big rooms and balconies. You could walk to the port (all downhill) but we took a taxi. It was easy to board the ship. They did itemize our ...
We took our 4 grandchildren ages 3,8,8 and 9 on a 7 day Alaska cruise on the Wonder. Our big worry was keeping track of all of them as they are “busy”. The wonder is truly a very safe ship for kids. They have plexiglass which does not detract from the view but does allow for added safety for the kids. No worry about climbing and falling over or through. Kids club issues a bracelet so they can ...