  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Crystal Africa Cruise Reviews

Madagascar
Cape Town penguins
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
8 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 8 Crystal Africa Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Cruise Around South Africa

Review for Crystal Symphony to Africa

User Avatar
Ron Sands
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Staff is wonderfully friendly and helpful. Food is amazing in variety, quantity and quality with a variety of venues and styles.The main dining room always accommodated our table preference with no/minimal wait no matter what time we arrived. Ship is modern, comfortable, with plenty of on-board activities and "hide-outs" for spending free time. Evening entertainment was magnificent - especially ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah

THE SOLO EXPERIENCE

Review for Crystal Symphony to Africa

User Avatar
DevonDame
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have cruised often as a solo traveller but this is the first cruise line, in my experience, that completely ignores the needs of those travelling alone. A welcome cocktail party, afternoon tea party or coffee morning to bring solos together would be so simple to organise but there was nothing. The new open-seating concept in the main dining room works against solo travellers. Finding dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Jury is still out..

Review for Crystal Symphony to Africa

User Avatar
amer_can
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise, Symphony/ So Africa was a bucket list add on to a remarkable safari experience..As the title says the jury is still out.. Pros; beautiful ship, great staff, super spa, casino that was fun but only successful for the casino owners HAHA. Awesome food. awesome venues for food and drink. Clergy aboard (a plus) Great evening enterainment, Good music. Several tours very good ie: 4x4 ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Half as good as expected.

Review for Crystal Symphony to Africa

User Avatar
f2s
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I judge this cruise against my previous Crystal Serenity trip, a few years back. The old ship felt old despite the recent expensive makeover/dry dock. At times I thought there was an odd vibration even on deck 8 fwd. For sure when you eat at the back of the ship on deck 11 you are likely in for movement. Staff seemed spoiled by Crystal but not the passengers. The food spend seemed way ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah

Not Fantastic but not the worst

Review for Crystal Symphony to Africa

User Avatar
miffy0426
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

The shore excursions were extremely expensive but sub-par. The exercise room is average but no one cleans or sanitizes the equipment if the guest fails to do so. Crystal installed new technology to support free wifi for everyone. BUT I felt that the old system worked better. It was hard to connect to the internet and we could not make phone calls in airplane mode. The food was mediocre., ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Traveled with children

African travel with first world comfort

Review for Crystal Symphony to Africa

User Avatar
Publisher1953
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had some luck with our second Crystal experience. A combination of special offers/incentives and some fortunate timing resulted in bonuses including return business class travel to Mauritius and returning from Cape Town (from Canada) for $999 -- and a surprising last minute upgrade to the Penthouse level, with butler service and an extra-large stateroom. Then Crystal topped things off by ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Crystal Penthouse with Verandah

Esprit is a little gem

Review for Crystal Esprit to Africa

User Avatar
MsSommelier
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We selected Esprit based on her itinerary - the Seychelles sounded like a good idea to get away from cold, grey Germany in February. I was also curious about the ship herself and how 'the vibe' would be with such a small passenger contingency. Overall, we enjoyed our trip - we jokingly called it the voyage to nowhere because the islands are so close together. But that's the idea - island ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

We Were Happily Pampered...But We Had Issues

Review for Crystal Serenity to Africa

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We departed from Perth, Australia for one of the segments of Crystal's 2015 World Cruise. This was our 15th cruise, and we have sailed on 10 different lines. We chose based upon itinerary, and chose this one since it transported us to Africa where we have begun a land-based tour of South Africa and Madagascar. We are two retired gents in our mid-60s, and we enjoy ocean crossings and exploring ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Find a cruise

Africa Cruise Reviews for Crystal Ships
Crystal Esprit Africa Cruise Reviews
Crystal Esprit Africa Cruise Reviews
Crystal Serenity Africa Cruise Reviews
Crystal Symphony Africa Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.