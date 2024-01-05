Crystal Cruises

27 Reviews
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)

About Crystal Cruises

The Crystal name was revived with the 2023 relaunch of the refurbished ocean ships Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony after they were acquired by the A&K Travel Group.

Luxury line Crystal Cruises collapsed in 2022 following the post-pandemic bankruptcy of parent company Genting Group. The revived line has been rebranded as Crystal -- with the tagline Exceptional at Sea -- and now operates with the 740-passenger Crystal Serenity and 606-passenger Crystal Symphony offering global itineraries.

The A&K Travel Group was founded by Geoffrey Kent in 1962 as Abercrombie & Kent. Kent grew up in Kenya and pioneered luxury adventure travel with the company's first African safaris. A&K now has over 55 offices in more than 30 countries. The Monaco-based private equity firm Heritage is the parent company of the A&K Travel Group and is chaired by Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, founder and former executive chairman of Silversea.

Crystal Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Crystal cruise ships?

The line attracts 55-plus, well-traveled guests looking for high levels of personal service -- on both ships there is nearly one crew member to every passenger -- and luxury. North American passengers are in the majority. While Crystal is not an obvious first choice for families, a youth program is offered on select cruises, particularly during the summer school vacation period.

Do I have to dress up on a Crystal cruise?

Crystal is dressier than many lines. During the day, elegant casual is the norm and covered swimsuits may only be worn at the Trident Grill, Tastes and Marketplace. After 6 p.m., the dress code is "evening resort" when many women wear dresses or smart separates and some men opt for jackets. Baseball caps are not permitted anywhere in the evening and tailored shorts are only allowed in the Tastes restaurant. On sailings over seven days, there will be at least one optional ship-wide formal night which will require more formal cocktail chic attire. Men generally wear a dark suit with tie or a tuxedo; for women, it means a formal cocktail dress, evening gown or dressy evening separates.

Is everything free on Crystal cruises?

No. There are a high number of inclusions, including virtually all dining, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, wi-fi, gratuities and transfers. All restaurants are complimentary, except for the Vintage Room. For the specialty restaurants Umi Uma by Nobu Matsuhisa and Osteria d'Ovidio, passengers will be allotted one complimentary reservation for two people per voyage of up to 11 days (more than one for more extended stay) and passengers staying in Crystal Penthouse or Junior Crystal Penthouse Suites get unlimited specialty dining. Fares do not cover shore excursions, laundry and spa services.

What are Crystal’s most popular activities?

Crystal offers a wide range of immersive shore excursions in every port which are curated to different activity levels and tastes. In addition to classic walking tours that introduce guests to the destinations being visited, they will include more unusual offerings. For example, on a Mediterranean sailing visiting the Greek island of Santorini there might be an energetic volcano hike, wine tasting or visit to a family-owned ouzo distillery. Appealing to the line's more affluent clientele, there are also exclusive experiences such as a private catamaran sailing. The onboard concierge is also available to assist guests with bespoke experiences.

Back onboard, popular activities include talks on topics such as food and wine, guest lecturers specializing in subjects including history, dance lessons and bridge sessions. During the recent refurbishment the spa and gym on both ships were revamped, and the sports courts will host both paddle tennis and the popular pickleball game. It should be noted that the casinos on both ships have been removed to make way for new lounges.

Why go with Crystal?

  • Choice of oceangoing cruise ships, intimate yacht or expedition vessel
  • Outstanding dining with plenty of choice on all ships
  • One of the best passenger-to-staff, passenger-to-space ratios

Best for: Luxury-loving couples seeking a variety of enriching sea day activities, varied gourmet dining and lounge-style entertainment.

Not for: Luxe cruisers expecting huge entry-level cabins, rowdy partiers or families with young children.

Crystal Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Crystal symphony Riviera Cruise

I’ve been on many other cruises and never had last minute changes without good communication and some effort by the cruise line to offer alternative activities on board or in port in those events.We were surprised that there were two last minute changes to the schedule without much explanation.Read More
User Avatar
suzannecruisecritic

many10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Wonderful Med Cruise on Symphony

We thoroughly enjoyed our seven night Mediterranean cruise on Crystal Symphony.We cruised on Crystal Serenity in 2019, so this was our second Crystal cruise.Read More
User Avatar
Cruisemonty

many10+ Cruises

Age 65s

"meh"

The rooms are comfortable-not bad or good.The Saloon was fabulous-the pianist was outstanding and probably the best part of any entertainment found.Read More
User Avatar
Cruiserinusa

many10+ Cruises

Age 54s

A Marvelous Cruise, Oh Yes!

I found that the ocean cruise was just as good.I think you can tell I really enjoyed this cruise and I can't wait for the next five cruises I booked with Crystal.Read More
User Avatar
USCAdventurer

many10+ Cruises

Age 80s

