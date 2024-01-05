Crystal Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Crystal cruise ships?
The line attracts 55-plus, well-traveled guests looking for high levels of personal service -- on both ships there is nearly one crew member to every passenger -- and luxury. North American passengers are in the majority. While Crystal is not an obvious first choice for families, a youth program is offered on select cruises, particularly during the summer school vacation period.
Do I have to dress up on a Crystal cruise?
Crystal is dressier than many lines. During the day, elegant casual is the norm and covered swimsuits may only be worn at the Trident Grill, Tastes and Marketplace. After 6 p.m., the dress code is "evening resort" when many women wear dresses or smart separates and some men opt for jackets. Baseball caps are not permitted anywhere in the evening and tailored shorts are only allowed in the Tastes restaurant. On sailings over seven days, there will be at least one optional ship-wide formal night which will require more formal cocktail chic attire. Men generally wear a dark suit with tie or a tuxedo; for women, it means a formal cocktail dress, evening gown or dressy evening separates.
Is everything free on Crystal cruises?
No. There are a high number of inclusions, including virtually all dining, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, wi-fi, gratuities and transfers. All restaurants are complimentary, except for the Vintage Room. For the specialty restaurants Umi Uma by Nobu Matsuhisa and Osteria d'Ovidio, passengers will be allotted one complimentary reservation for two people per voyage of up to 11 days (more than one for more extended stay) and passengers staying in Crystal Penthouse or Junior Crystal Penthouse Suites get unlimited specialty dining. Fares do not cover shore excursions, laundry and spa services.
What are Crystal’s most popular activities?
Crystal offers a wide range of immersive shore excursions in every port which are curated to different activity levels and tastes. In addition to classic walking tours that introduce guests to the destinations being visited, they will include more unusual offerings. For example, on a Mediterranean sailing visiting the Greek island of Santorini there might be an energetic volcano hike, wine tasting or visit to a family-owned ouzo distillery. Appealing to the line's more affluent clientele, there are also exclusive experiences such as a private catamaran sailing. The onboard concierge is also available to assist guests with bespoke experiences.
Back onboard, popular activities include talks on topics such as food and wine, guest lecturers specializing in subjects including history, dance lessons and bridge sessions. During the recent refurbishment the spa and gym on both ships were revamped, and the sports courts will host both paddle tennis and the popular pickleball game. It should be noted that the casinos on both ships have been removed to make way for new lounges.
Why go with Crystal?
- Choice of oceangoing cruise ships, intimate yacht or expedition vessel
- Outstanding dining with plenty of choice on all ships
- One of the best passenger-to-staff, passenger-to-space ratios
Best for: Luxury-loving couples seeking a variety of enriching sea day activities, varied gourmet dining and lounge-style entertainment.
Not for: Luxe cruisers expecting huge entry-level cabins, rowdy partiers or families with young children.