Who goes on Aqua Expeditions cruise ships?
Aqua Expeditions attracts well-heeled, seasoned travelers looking for unique experiences. Most are retirees. Oddly, for a cruise company that emphasizes luxury and adventure, the line is relatively welcoming to families (minimum age to sail is 7). Each ship has several connecting staterooms for larger family groups, and guides take care to engage children during daily excursions.
Do I have to dress up on a Aqua Expeditions cruise?
No. Life is casual onboard any of Aqua Expeditions' cruises. Passengers are encouraged to dress casually for meals, but the company does ask that everyone wear shoes to the dining room. Comfortable walking shoes and lightweight pants and long-sleeved shirts are recommended.
Is everything free on Aqua Expeditions cruises?
Not everything is included on an Aqua Expeditions sailing, but quite a bit is. Fares include all meals, nonalcoholic drinks, selected wines and beers, all excursions, lectures, sightseeing entrance costs and, in most cases, transport to and from the ship. Additional costs (all of which can be paid in U.S. dollars by credit card) might include cocktails and some wine/beer, boutique purchases and spa services. Gratuities are also extra. They must be paid in cash, and the recommended amount ranges from $20 to $30 per passenger, per day, for the crew and $7 to $10 per passenger, per day, for the guides.
What are Aqua Expeditions’s most popular activities?
Cruisers choose Aqua Expeditions in order to explore the destinations the line sails to. As such, the daily shore excursions are the most popular activities offered by the cruise line. Options might include touring a bustling city in Vietnam, skiffing through a remote tributary along the Amazon or meeting with a Buddhist monk in Cambodia. In between shore excursions, cruisers enjoy diversions like onboard lectures and spa treatments.
Why go with Aqua Expeditions?
- Eco-conscious Amazon, Mekong and Indonesia exploration
- Small, luxurious all-suite yachts
- Daily small-group shore excursions with multiple English-speaking guides
Best for: Laidback, well-to-do couples and solo travelers looking to explore remote locations in luxe comfort
Not for: Budget travelers, picky eaters or anyone who needs to stay connected 24/7