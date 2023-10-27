Aqua Expeditions Cruises

60 Reviews
Aqua Mekong

About Aqua Expeditions Cruises

Aqua Expeditions introduce passengers to the remote region of Peru's Amazon River and Southeast Asia. Committed to sustainable tourism, the company has vowed to leave as small a footprint as possible. Daily excursions are included.

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Aqua Expeditions Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Aqua Expeditions cruise ships?

Aqua Expeditions attracts well-heeled, seasoned travelers looking for unique experiences. Most are retirees. Oddly, for a cruise company that emphasizes luxury and adventure, the line is relatively welcoming to families (minimum age to sail is 7). Each ship has several connecting staterooms for larger family groups, and guides take care to engage children during daily excursions.

Do I have to dress up on a Aqua Expeditions cruise?

No. Life is casual onboard any of Aqua Expeditions' cruises. Passengers are encouraged to dress casually for meals, but the company does ask that everyone wear shoes to the dining room. Comfortable walking shoes and lightweight pants and long-sleeved shirts are recommended.

Is everything free on Aqua Expeditions cruises?

Not everything is included on an Aqua Expeditions sailing, but quite a bit is. Fares include all meals, nonalcoholic drinks, selected wines and beers, all excursions, lectures, sightseeing entrance costs and, in most cases, transport to and from the ship. Additional costs (all of which can be paid in U.S. dollars by credit card) might include cocktails and some wine/beer, boutique purchases and spa services. Gratuities are also extra. They must be paid in cash, and the recommended amount ranges from $20 to $30 per passenger, per day, for the crew and $7 to $10 per passenger, per day, for the guides.

What are Aqua Expeditions’s most popular activities?

Cruisers choose Aqua Expeditions in order to explore the destinations the line sails to. As such, the daily shore excursions are the most popular activities offered by the cruise line. Options might include touring a bustling city in Vietnam, skiffing through a remote tributary along the Amazon or meeting with a Buddhist monk in Cambodia. In between shore excursions, cruisers enjoy diversions like onboard lectures and spa treatments.

Why go with Aqua Expeditions?

  • Eco-conscious Amazon, Mekong and Indonesia exploration
  • Small, luxurious all-suite yachts
  • Daily small-group shore excursions with multiple English-speaking guides

Best for: Laidback, well-to-do couples and solo travelers looking to explore remote locations in luxe comfort

Not for: Budget travelers, picky eaters or anyone who needs to stay connected 24/7

Aqua Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing four nights on the Amazon

It was a trip of a lifetime to be so up close to the wild life.The rooms had floor to ceiling windows so even on the lazy days you could lay in bed and watch the river go by.Read More
User Avatar
RickSinger

few6-10 Cruises

Age 55s

An excellent—and luxurious!—way to see the Amazon.

The Aria is extremely comfortable, the food is outstanding, and the excursions provide great opportunities to see Amazonian wildlife.The naturalists are very knowledgeable, and they are great at spotting often hard-to-see wildlife.Read More
User Avatar
mirevans

few6-10 Cruises

Age 65s

Wonderful way to start the new year!

It is also worth mentioning there is a masseuse on board (Danis) which is a welcome service after a long day of adventure.The service is absolutely top notch — from ensuring that all pax’s personal preferences are met (whether food or other), modern design, attention to detail in providing as many comforts as possible to weather the heat and at times the mosquitoes, and other.Read More
User Avatar
Lux Cruiser 2024

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 53s

Book this Trip. You will not regret it.

The Amazon is 100% worth visiting and Aqua Expeditions is the best way to do it!Easily the best travel experience I have every had.Read More
User Avatar
CMDO

few6-10 Cruises

Age 28s

